MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team is less than a month away from fall camp. The Gophers are coming off a 9-4 season in 2021, as PJ Fleck enters Year 6 in Minnesota. He’s 35-23 in five seasons, including 21-22 in Big Ten play, and 3-0 in bowl games. It’s the hope of the Gophers and their fans that 2022 starts with the momentum from where 2021 left off, with wins over rival Wisconsin and West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO