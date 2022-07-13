ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement sting sex offenders in Lane County

By Robert Desaulniers
kezi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. -- United States Marshals and local law enforcement joined forces over the last few months to target hundreds of registered sex offenders in Lane County and make sure they were complying with sex offense laws and registration requirements. The U.S. Marshals...

www.kezi.com

Comments / 5

Related
KVAL

Eugene Police seeks to ID suspects in burglary investigation

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying suspects in a burglary investigation. The burglary occurred at a residence in the 1400 block of Kincaid around 6:15 p.m. on June 23, 2022. "A victim came home to find the residence had been burglarized...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Man accused of strangling child to be held until trial

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man charged with assault and strangulation will not be released from jail until at least their trials are over, the Lane County District Attorney’s Office said today. According to the Lane County D.A., the Springfield Police Department responded to a report of an injured child...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kpic

Wanted man found at campsite, arrested after trying to escape into river

WESTFIR, Ore. — A man wanted for burglarizing a Eugene tactical supply store in May was arrested at a campsite outside of Westfir, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reported. On Tuesday (July 12) afternoon deputies received information that 29-year-old David Joseph Essary was spotted at a campsite in the area of Forest Service Road #19 outside of Westfir. The camp had been located by an Oregon State Police Trooper and the US Marshall’s Service were able to confirm Essary’s presence.
WESTFIR, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOR WARRANTS, RESISTING ARREST

A Roseburg woman was jailed for warrants and resisting arrest by Roseburg Police early Thursday. An RPD report said just before 12:50 a.m. the 32-year old was contacted in the 800 block of Northeast Highland Street near the bike path, due to a fire being burned in her camp. An officer was informed that there was a warrant out for the woman’s arrest.
ROSEBURG, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Coburg, OR
County
Lane County, OR
Lane County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kezi.com

Armed and dangerous suspect arrested after jumping into river

WESTFIR, Ore. – A burglary suspect that was considered armed and dangerous has been arrested and put in jail, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO says that in the afternoon of July 12 they were tipped off that David Joseph Essary, 29, had been spotted at a campsite near a Forest Service road outside of Westfir. Authorities said an Oregon State Police trooper reported the camp and the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed that Essary was there.
WESTFIR, OR
kezi.com

Bail lowered for young man who allegedly assaulted grandfather

BLACHLY, Ore. -- A man who allegedly attacked his 76-year-old grandfather without apparent provocation in October 2021 is now allowed to post bail and earn conditional release before his trial, the Lane County District Attorney announced. In October of 2021 the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reported that Ethan Wolcott attacked...
LANE COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED SHOPPING CART INCIDENT

A woman was jailed after an alleged shopping cart incident on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 7:30 a.m. an officer contacted the 45-year old on Northwest Boulder Drive. Multiple witnesses had reported that a female was slamming the cart into the door of a nearby business. The suspect said she had hit the door with her cart because she was angry at the workers there for making her move.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Two indicted in Albany murder

ALBANY, Ore. -- Two men have been indicted in the October murder of a 22-year-old man in Albany. Elijah Crump and Abel Sanchez-Anaya are both charged with second-degree murder in the death of Joshua Johnston-Partain. Police say Johnston-Partain was found in Timber Linn Park with multiple gunshot wounds on October 10, 2021. Crump was arrested two days after the shooting, and Sanchez-Anaya was arrested the following week.
ALBANY, OR
oregontoday.net

Drug Arrest, Douglas Co., July 12

On Friday, July 8th, at approximately 3:00 PM, Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) served a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of West Fairhaven Street in Roseburg. A search of the premises revealed relatively small amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, as well as scales, packaging materials, and other drug related paraphernalia. Approximately 4.2 grams of suspected heroin were seized. 35 year old Sixto Martinez was arrested at the scene. He was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Unlawful Possession of Heroin, and Attempt to Commit a Class B Felony.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation, Triangle Lake, July 14

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the rock slides just a short distance west of Triangle Lake at approximately 2:30pm after receiving the report of an injured person. Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 22 year old male recreating in the area fell and struck his head. Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel responded to assist with bringing him back to the roadway as he was approximately 100 yards down a steep trail. There is no evidence of foul play and his death appears to be accidental. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time pending next of kin notification.
LANE COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Marshals#Sex Offenders#Oregon State Police#Violent Crime#United States Marshals#The U S Marshals Service#Lane County Parole#Eugene Police Department#Oregon Nights 2
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS

A man was cited for alleged trespassing by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 7:50 a.m. officers contacted the 30-year old as he was sleeping in a business doorway in the 1000 block of Southeast Oak Street. A no trespassing sign was immediately visible. A citation for second-degree criminal trespass was issued and the suspect was released.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DRAIN MAN CHARGED WITH INVASION OF PERSONAL PRIVACY

A Drain man was charged with invasion of personal privacy in the first-degree by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said at approximately 3:30 p.m. deputies were alerted to a recording found on a laptop belonging to 62-year old Victor Kasser. O’Dell said the recording depicted an adult woman known to Kasser showering while unaware that she was being recorded.
DRAIN, OR
philomathnews.com

Late-night crash on Highway 20 injures 3

Three people suffered serious injuries in a late-night crash Tuesday on Highway 20 about five miles west of Blodgett, Philomath Fire & Rescue’s public information office reported. Law enforcement and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the two-car collision at 10:35 p.m. July 12. According to information provided by...
PHILOMATH, OR
kezi.com

Drain man arrested for recording woman in the shower, deputies say.

DRAIN, Ore. -- A man from Drain has been arrested for secretly recording a woman in the shower, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says. The DCSO said that on July 11 deputies received a tip about a video on a laptop belonging to Victor Stephen Kasser, 62. Deputies said the video depicted a woman known to Kasser showering, apparently unaware that she was being recorded. Deputies said that during their investigation, Kasser admitted to secretly recording the woman for sexual gratification.
DRAIN, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
oregontoday.net

Homicide Update, Lane Co., July 12

Lane Co. SO release – UPDATE 07/11/22 – 71 year old Gary Stuart Coulter has been identified as the victim in this case. On Friday, July 8th, shortly after 10:00pm, deputies received a call from a neighbor that they had witnessed a dispute involving two males at a residence in the 44000blk of McKenzie Hwy. Deputies responded and found Coulter on the ground outside with severe injuries. He was transported by paramedics but died a short time later. 37 year old Nickolas Trevor Jessee was identified as a suspect in the assault. Jessee had been staying at the victim’s house on McKenzie Hwy. recently. Jessee fled the scene in a vehicle but returned a short time later before leaving again on foot. On Saturday at about 10:30am a deputy located him a short distance off of the highway approximately a quarter of a mile to the west of the residence. Jessee was taken into custody without incident and ultimately lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Murder in the 2nd Degree. – Investigators are at a residence in the 44000blk of McKenzie Hwy. near Leaburg. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call shortly after 10:00pm Friday night that a male had been assaulted. The victim, a male resident in his 70’s, died following the assault. His identity along with specific details about the assault are being withheld at this time. Investigators have identified 37 year old Nickolas Trevor Jessee as a person of interest. Jessee fled the scene prior to investigators arriving, however it is believed that he may still be in the area. Jessee is described as a white male adult standing approximately 5’09” and weighing approximately 170lbs. Law Enforcement resources are continuing to search the area for him. We ask that the public refrain from picking up hitchhikers and immediately report any suspicious activity in the area. If Jessee is spotted, please dial 911. It is not known if Jessee is armed at this time.
LANE COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Willamette Family takes OHA to court

A wellness and recovery organization based in Eugene has filed suit against the Oregon Health Authority, over OHA’s efforts to recoup nearly $10 million in alleged overpayments. In its case filed with the federal district court, Willamette Family says OHA’s collection efforts are determined by audits that are quote...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy