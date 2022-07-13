U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement sting sex offenders in Lane County

Lane Co. SO release – UPDATE 07/11/22 – 71 year old Gary Stuart Coulter has been identified as the victim in this case. On Friday, July 8th, shortly after 10:00pm, deputies received a call from a neighbor that they had witnessed a dispute involving two males at a residence in the 44000blk of McKenzie Hwy. Deputies responded and found Coulter on the ground outside with severe injuries. He was transported by paramedics but died a short time later. 37 year old Nickolas Trevor Jessee was identified as a suspect in the assault. Jessee had been staying at the victim’s house on McKenzie Hwy. recently. Jessee fled the scene in a vehicle but returned a short time later before leaving again on foot. On Saturday at about 10:30am a deputy located him a short distance off of the highway approximately a quarter of a mile to the west of the residence. Jessee was taken into custody without incident and ultimately lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Murder in the 2nd Degree. – Investigators are at a residence in the 44000blk of McKenzie Hwy. near Leaburg. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call shortly after 10:00pm Friday night that a male had been assaulted. The victim, a male resident in his 70’s, died following the assault. His identity along with specific details about the assault are being withheld at this time. Investigators have identified 37 year old Nickolas Trevor Jessee as a person of interest. Jessee fled the scene prior to investigators arriving, however it is believed that he may still be in the area. Jessee is described as a white male adult standing approximately 5’09” and weighing approximately 170lbs. Law Enforcement resources are continuing to search the area for him. We ask that the public refrain from picking up hitchhikers and immediately report any suspicious activity in the area. If Jessee is spotted, please dial 911. It is not known if Jessee is armed at this time.

