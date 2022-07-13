ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Full video shows extent of botched police response to Uvalde school shooting

By Ben Kesslen
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Full video documenting the Uvalde, Texas school shooting lays bare in devastating detail how police botched the response to the massacre that left 19 kids and two teachers dead.

The footage, released in full by the Austin American-Statesman, depicts upsetting scenes that show cops dilly-dallying in the hallway of Robb Elementary School instead of charging toward 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos as he systematically slaughtered 21 people on May 24.

The Statesman published both condensed clips and the full 82-minute video Tuesday, sparking further outrage over cops’ inaction.

The security video footage that was leaked to the newspaper revealed a cop in a helmet and vest using a wall-mounted hand sanitizer and checking his phone as Ramos was inside an unlocked classroom with children.

It also showed officers fleeing down the hallway when Ramos fires in their direction.

The full video visualizes the abject failure of the police in painful detail, showing minute by minute how they continued to fail to stop Ramos despite being within the school’s hallway minutes after Ramos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19twot_0gefn4qq00
The full video of the Uvalde police response to the Robb Elementary school shooting was released Wednesday.

At various points, hordes of police officers crowd the hallway, but barely even inch closer to the area Ramos was shooting. It takes almost an hour for them to do so, and they spend much of the time in between talking.

Much of the discussion is muffled in the video, though cops can be heard mentioning doors and windows repeatedly — as well as keys.

At one point, the police open the door of the classroom closest to them, where they let out a person, and then search the room to find it empty. It’s unclear if the one remaining person in the room was a student or a teacher, but they are seen quickly running out of the room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uYJut_0gefn4qq00
The footage depicts upsetting scenes that show cops dillydallying in the hallway instead of charging toward 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N2wz8_0gefn4qq00
The video also showed officers fleeing down the hallway when Ramos fires in their direction.

Eventually, the cops do get closer to the classroom where Ramos was killing kids — but still don’t breach it.

In another moment, an officer is seen walking about the halls holding what appears to be a folder with a piece of paper, but it’s unclear what it says.

The video does show the moments when the police officers finally breach the classroom, but because the security camera that captured Ramos’ final moments was many yards away, it is not clear exactly how it went down.

The beginning of the video shows Ramos crashing his truck nearby the school before storming the school.

The footage is stitched together across multiple cameras and totals 82 minutes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#School Shooting#Elementary School#Don Mcloughlin#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy