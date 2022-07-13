ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I told you so': The Handmaid's Tale author delivers message after Roe overturn

By Julia Johnson, Trending News Editor
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago
Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, The Handmaid's Tale author Margaret Atwood sent a not-so-subtle message to followers.

"I told you so," read a mug held by Atwood in a recent social media post.

"Coffee in Nova Scotia with appropriately sloganed coffee cup ..." she wrote.

The Handmaid's Tale, a dystopian novel published in 1985, features an oppressive, totalitarian society called Gilead, in which women are forced to breed.

"Although I eventually completed this novel and called it The Handmaid’s Tale, I stopped writing it several times, because I considered it too far-fetched. Silly me. Theocratic dictatorships do not lie only in the distant past: There are a number of them on the planet today. What is to prevent the United States from becoming one of them?" Atwood wrote in May in reference to the leaked draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

"My goodness, some of you are good at misreading! To be clear: when HandmaidsTale came out in 85, there was disbelief. I thought a religious-right takeover was possible in the US, and was Crazy Margaret. Premature, but unfortunately too close. That doesn’t make me happy," she tweeted Tuesday.

An "unburnable" copy of the famous novel was auctioned off in June for $130,000. Proceeds from the auction went to anti-censorship organization PEN America. The book was crafted with flame retardant materials to bring awareness to restrictions on certain books.

