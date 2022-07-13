ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Out of this world: Astronomers discover mysterious 'heartbeat' in far-off galaxy

By Julia Johnson, Trending News Editor
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YsCgu_0gefmjnT00

Persistent radio signals from a galaxy billions of light-years away were detected by astronomers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and universities throughout both the United States and Canada.

The waves occur in a regular pattern, similar to that of a heartbeat.

The signal is categorized as a fast radio burst, or FRB, which is a large occurrence of radio waves, the origin of which is unknown. These typically only last a few milliseconds, according to MIT News.

The recently detected signal lasted nearly three seconds, making it a peculiar discovery, as it is 1,000 times longer than the average FRB.

When astronomers analyzed the waves within the three seconds, they found that there was an evident pattern in which the waves repeated every 0.2 seconds.

The captured signal has been named "FRB 20191221A" by researchers. It is both the clearest and longest FRB ever discovered.

According to Daniele Michilli, a postdoctoral scholar at MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research, “there are not many things in the universe that emit strictly periodic signals.”

“Examples that we know of in our own galaxy are radio pulsars and magnetars," Michilli continued, "which rotate and produce a beamed emission similar to a lighthouse. And we think this new signal could be a magnetar or pulsar on steroids.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

REVEALED: NASA's full picture set from James Webb Telescope will show detailed views of stellar nurseries with stars larger than the sun and a galaxy group 290 million light-years away

NASA revealed the James Webb Telescope will target multiple spectacular cosmic objects - including far-flung stellar nurseries, a giant planet outside of our solar system and a galaxy group that's 290-million light-years away - ahead of the release of its first images. The space agency lists five main targets for...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Radio Burst#Galaxy#Astronomers#Steroids#Canada#Frb#Mit News
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ZDNet

On July 12, we'll see the universe like never before

On July 12, the world will have a new perspective of the universe, when the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission releases its first set of full-color images as well as spectroscopic data. One of the photos to be released is the deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters on Wednesday.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
IFLScience

Billion-Year-Old Water Has Highest Concentration Of Radioactively-Produced Elements Ever Found

In 2016 the oldest water in the world was found 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) deep at the bottom of a Canadian mine. Since the previous record had been set three years earlier at a higher level of the same mine, it seemed like there might be something special about that location. Now, however, the same team have found water at similar depth in the Moab Khotsong gold and uranium mine in South Africa and it's at least 1.2 billion years old. Like the Canadian water, it contains elements that allow life to survive without any access to energy from the Sun.
SCIENCE
TheDailyBeast

Does This Major Archaeological Find Mean Fairies Should Be Taken Seriously?

Archaeologists in Sichuan Province, China announced this week they have uncovered evidence of ancient efforts to commune with fairies. A cache of bronze, jade, and gold artifacts as well as evidence of ancient sacrificial rituals were unearthed. Some of the artifacts, scientists said, are one-of-a-kind objects that hint at the “fairy world” of ancient Chinese religion and thought. But if you’re picturing folk religion and Tinkerbell, think again.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Scientists finally uncovered the source of the deadly 'Blob' that cooked the Pacific

A huge patch of water in the Pacific Ocean along the North American coast warmed above typical seasonal temperatures in late 2013. This increase, named the "Blob" after a 1958 horror film about an alien life form that grows as it consumes everything in its path, lasted an abnormally long period of time and decimated sea life, killing fish, birds, and many other marine animals, particularly in 2015 and 2016.
WILDLIFE
UPI News

Astronomers detect fast radio burst with rare heartbeat-like pulse

July 13 (UPI) -- Astronomers have detected a fast radio burst billions of light-years from Earth that is 1,000 times longer than average and has a periodic, repeating pattern akin to a heartbeat, according to a study published Wednesday. Scientists first discovered the radio burst -- officially dubbed FRB 20191221A...
ASTRONOMY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
217K+
Followers
67K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy