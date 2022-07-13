Severe Weather Statement issued for Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 15:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Erie; Lorain The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Erie County in north central Ohio Northern Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 344 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Western Vermilion to Vermilion to 6 miles north of Wakeman, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Lorain, Elyria, Western Vermilion, Vermilion, Westlake, North Ridgeville, Avon Lake, Amherst, Grafton, Avon, Bay Village, Sheffield Lake, Eaton, Oberlin, Sheffield, South Amherst, Berlin Heights, Birmingham and Eaton Estates. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ERIE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO