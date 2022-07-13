ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeside, OR

Forest Service and volunteers clean up homeless camp in Lakeside Cemetery

By Gold Meadows, NBC16.com Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKESIDE, Ore. — A spike in homeless camps and trash-induced fires raised concern in Lakeside, but volunteers and the U.S. Forest Service joined forces to combat the problem with a cleanup. Residents met at the Lakeside Cemetery on Spinreel Road Wednesday morning prepared for a day of labor,...

When can you mow dry, cured grass? Restrictions change in Douglas County

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Friday, July 15, 2022, Public Use Restriction Levels will change to MODERATE for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District as well as the public lands within the Umpqua National Forest and Roseburg District BLM are included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire restrictions on the public and industrial operators to help prevent wildfires, Douglas Forest Protective Association announced.
ROSEBURG, OR
Douglas County land use restrictions to be tightened

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas Forest Protective Association announced today that guidelines for land use will be getting stricter starting July 15 in an effort to prevent wildfires. The DFPA is changing its public use restriction levels from low to moderate, effective Friday, July 15. The declaration will affect...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Cottage Grove Sentinel

Oregon Outdoor Family Sweet Creek Trail

INTRODUCING OREGON OUTDOOR FAMILY – This Lane County family loves the outdoors. The Hicks not only have children of their own but work in foster care. For them, whether an outing is enjoyable often depends on preparedness: foreknowledge about their destination. Is the hike too long for a toddler? Is there an easily navigable pathway down which to push a stroller? Are there bathrooms nearby? Should they bring their own snacks and water?
LANE COUNTY, OR
Coast Guard rescues injured woman near Bandon

BANDON, Ore. -- A woman was rescued by the Coast Guard after a fall on the Oregon coast yesterday afternoon, Coast Guard officials said. Coast Guard officials said a North Bend crew received a request for emergency assistance from Coos County Fire Dispatch just after 2 p.m. on July 13. A 62-year-old woman had reportedly fallen off a rock near Face Rock Scenic Viewpoint in Bandon and hurt their leg and back. The Coast Guard said Coos County Fire Department, the Bandon Police Department and emergency medical responders were present administering medical care to the woman, but were unable to evacuate her due to the rough terrain.
BANDON, OR
Did You Notice?, July 14

If you are a regular Bay Area commuter on Hwy. 101 between the two cities, you may have noticed the artwork on the two old retaining walls for the 76 Union gas tanks. The tanks are long gone, but the old gray concrete walls remain on the eastside of the railroad tracks. They have been upgraded. Here’s a report from North Bend City Administrator David Milliron to the City Council. “North Bend and Coos Bay elected and appointed leaders came together on June 30th to put the final touches on a mural at the city borders. Participating were Mayor Jessica Engelke, Councilors Timm Slater and Susanna Noordhoff, City Administrator David Milliron, Coos Bay Councilor Stephanie Kilmer, and Coos Bay City Manager Rodger Craddock. The Coos Bay Urban Renewal Agency engaged artist Mike Vaughan to create the mural for passing motorists along Highway 101. The mural, which took about 60 gallons of paint, shows the North Bend and Coos Bay tow boats pushing a ship out into the channel of Coos Bay, representing the area’s exploits into democracy.” Mike Vaughan is a former Coos Bay City Councilor also responsible for the mural in downtown Coos Bay across from the Egyptian Theatre.
COOS BAY, OR
Coast Guard medevacs injured woman in Bandon, July 14

ASTORIA, Ore. — The Coast Guard rescued an injured woman Wednesday, July 13, near Face Rock Scenic Viewpoint in Bandon. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received an agency assist request from Coos County Fire Dispatch at 2:06 p.m. of an injured 62-year-old woman who had reportedly fallen off of a rock near Face Rock Scenic Viewpoint and sustained a leg injury reported back pain. Coos County Fire Department, Bandon Police Department and emergency medical service personnel were on scene administering medical care but were unable to safely evacuate the woman due to the challenging terrain. Coast Guard watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Sector North Bend to assist. The aircrew arrived at 2:44 p.m., landed on the beach and transported the woman to Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay in stable condition.
BANDON, OR
FIRE CREWS DEAL WITH HAY TRAILER FIRE

Firefighters dealt with a hay trailer fire on Interstate 5 southbound on Wednesday night. According to Roseburg Fire Department Battalion Chief Randy Babbitt, crews from RFD and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to the fire just south of the Stewart Parkway overpass at around 7:20 p.m. Babbitt said the trailer was hauling approximately 100 bales of hay. The fire extended into a twenty by twenty-foot area of nearby brush.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
12-year-old Coos Bay business owner has plans for expansion

COOS BAY, Ore. — He's been in the succulent business for five years now, and 12-year-old Dax Johnson says he has his sights set on moving his business into a building. From String of Pearls to Paddle Plants, Dax's Succulents gives plant lovers an array of succulents to choose from.
COOS BAY, OR
AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATING DEATH: WOMAN FOUND IN COW CREEK

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was found in Cow Creek near Riddle, Thursday afternoon. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 3:30 p.m. they were notified that a deceased person had been found in the creek, in the 9000 block of Cow Creek Road. O’Dell said authorities responded to the scene and confirmed the death.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Woman found dead in Cow Creek, according to Sheriff's Deputies

RIDDLE, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in Cow Creek near Riddle. On Wednesday, July 13, around 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Office was called out after a dead woman was found in the water in the 9000-block of Cow Creek Road.
RIDDLE, OR
Death Investigation, Douglas Co., July 15

RIDDLE, Ore. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an adult female found in Cow Creek near Riddle. On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a deceased person found in Cow Creek in approximately the 9000-block of Cow Creek Road. Investigators responded to the scene and confirmed the death of an adult female. The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded. Identification and next of kin notification are pending. The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.
RIDDLE, OR
Rock Slides Death; Florence COVID-19 Numbers; School Gets Green Light on Modular Classrooms

Oregon Duck Football player Spencer Webb succumbed to injuries he received after falling and hitting his head just west of Triangle Lake. Lane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the rock slides area after receiving a report of an injured man. Passers by also stopped to provide assistance after being flagged down by individuals in the roadway. Paramedics that arrived on the scene were unable to revive him. Lane County Search and Rescue also responded to assist in bringing him back to the roadway as the accident occurred about 100 yards down a steep trail. Deputies say there is no evidence of foul play and the death appears to be accidental.
FLORENCE, OR
DRIVER INJURED IN LOG TRUCK WRECK

The driver suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle log truck wreck Thursday morning. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just after 7:00 a.m. the loaded vehicle was headed northeast in the 1600 block of Del Rio Road when the driver drifted off the roadway, causing the vehicle to roll onto its side. The wrecked log truck caused damage to utility boxes, a power meter and a fence.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
The Best Spots on The Oregon Coast To Visit

When talking about visiting Oregon, the coast must be included. You will notice that when people talk of the Oregon coast, we say just that..."the coast." We don't say beach, because while there are definitely beautiful beaches throughout the entire coast, the weather usually doesn't make it a sun bathing destination. This is something we love. the diversity of the coast is pretty amazing. From searching for agates, playing on sand dunes, walking the sandy beaches, gazing at crazy rock formations and so much more, there is really something here for everyone.
OREGON STATE
53rd annual all-breed dog show held by Coos Kennel Club

COQUILLE, Ore. — Groomed and ready for competition, the dogs take center stage at Coquille's Sturdivant Park this weekend. It's for the 53rd annual all-breed dog show for the Coos Kennel Club. Over 100 different breeds are represented at the show with close to 400 dogs registered to compete.
COQUILLE, OR
COUNTY COVID-19 CASES UP NEARLY SIXTY PERCENT IN THE PAST WEEK

The number of COVID-19 cases in Douglas County is up nearly sixty percent over the previous week. Information from the Douglas Public Health Network showed 303 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the week ending Wednesday. That compares to 189 new cases reported the previous week. While a large uptick, the new numbers are well under the highest weekly case count during the Delta variant surge last summer. Between August 26th and September 1st, 1,048 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. That was the highest weekly case count of the pandemic.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

