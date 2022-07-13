ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Shooting survivors, supporters call for assault weapon ban as they rally on Capitol Hill

By Basil John
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hs7mi_0gefmFVn00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Standing feet away from Senate offices, Kimberly Rubio, mother of Lexi Rubio, shared with a crowd of protesters what happened to her daughter inside a Uvalde, Texas classroom.

“Her cause of death, gunshot wound to the head,” Rubio said.

Hundreds impacted by the Uvalde and Highland Park shootings came to Washington Wednesday to make an emotional call to ban assault weapons.

“My little girl fought and fought there at the school, till she couldn’t no more,” Javier Cazares, father of Jackie Cazares, said.

“I promise you, I promise you, you do not want this to happen to you,” Angel Garza, stepfather of Amerie Garza, said.

The organization, March Fourth, brought supporters and family members of the victims to Washington D.C. to demand change.

“We have one voice and one message, which is to federally ban assault weapons now,” Kitty Bradtner, March Fourth Founder, said.

Rep. Brad Schneider says the U.S must stop gun violence.

“Highland Park is an experience something no community should ever experience,” Schneider said.

Democrats, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) came out in support and agree that the recent gun control legislation is only a small step forward.

“We have finally become stronger than the gun lobby, now nothing can stop us,” Murphy said.

“Somebody’s second amendment rights does not cancel somebody else’s right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” Duckworth said.

These participants and lawmakers are confident a ban on assault-style weapons will make the country safer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Chris Murphy
Person
Angel Garza
Person
Brad Schneider
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy