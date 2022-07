It only took Rock Springs barrel racer Raygon Peterson 16.349 seconds to win $13,000 at the recent Xtreme Million Barrel Racing competition in Salina, Utah. Raygon has been making quite a name for herself this year during the rodeo competitions. At the Xtreme competition, Raygon competed against more than 700 participants. These competitors range in age as do their horses, and a lot of them are professional competitors. For Raygon to come in fourth place in the 4D competition and earn $13,000, says a lot about her and her horse. Out of all of the competitors who won cash prizes, Raygon came in 24th.

