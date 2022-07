On Monday, President Joe Biden had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to unveil the first full-color image delivered by the James Webb Space Telescope: a bright, colorful deep field snapshot of space in the direction of SMACS 0723, a region of the night sky containing a galaxy cluster so massive that it ends up bending light around it. The result is a magnification of stellar objects in the background—distant stars and galaxies of all shapes and sizes, glimmering with brilliance.

