Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently found himself in hot water after he made some interesting comments about Brittney Griner’s detainment in Russia. The King essentially said Griner should be questioning if she should even want to return to America after they failed to go to bat for her in her brutal court trial. Although Bron did clarify he wasn’t trying to bash our “beautiful country”, one person, in particular, didn’t like his remarks: Enes Kanter Freedom.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO