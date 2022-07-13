Space.com's top 20 Prime Day deals: telescopes, binoculars, cameras and more

As Amazon Prime Day 2022 draws to a close we've rounded up our top 20 favorite Prime Day deals on all things Cameras and Skywatching over here at Space.com. So, if you're in the market for $1100 off an Olympus camera or want to get the very best deal on a Celestron 114LCM computerized Newtonian telescope then you've come to the right place.

Where possible, we're suggesting deals on our most highly rated models which we've tested and reviewed, but there are some excellent discounts and deals out there this Prime Day. So we'll point you in the right direction for all Space-related skywatching gear, too.

Best telescope Prime Day deals

Celestron 114LCM Computerized Telescope: $439.95 now $364 at Amazon

Save nearly $76 off this computerized Newtonian telescope from Celestron. It features a motorized Go-To mount, and stargazers can use the hand control to navigate to and track approximately 4000 celestial objects. It also comes with a StarPointer red dot finderscope, aluminum tripod and two eyepieces (25mm and 9mm). View Deal



Celestron Advanced VX 700 Maksutov Cassegrain Telescope: $3,379 now $2,599 at Walmart .

Save nearly $800 on this Celestron Advanced VX 700 Maksutov Cassegrain Telescope, an excellent choice for those looking for a powerful mid-range telescope to view the cosmos. The catadioptric design allows the user to capture sharp, high-contrast images with minimal chromatic aberration. View Deal

Svbony SV503 80ED F7 Telescope: $469.99 now $375.99 at Amazon

Save 20% on this light-guzzling refractor telescope this Amazon Prime Day. This is the cheapest deal we've seen since the beginning of 2022 and it's an even better deal now, so save up to $94 on this stunning scope. View Deal

Svbony SV503 102ED Telescope: $699.99 now $559.99 at Amazon

You can also save 20% on the 102ED version of this telescope. Whilst the 80ED lets in a heap of light, you'll be able to get even more in with this 102mm objective lens. View Deal

Gskyer 600x90mm AZ Refractor Telescope $319.99 now $249.99 on Amazon .

Save $70 on the Gskyer 600x90mm AZ refractor telescope when you get it from Amazon. Fully coated optics combined with a 600mm focal length and 90mm aperture mean you get great views of objects like stars, moons and planets. An adjustable tripod and eyepieces mean you're able to have a varied and successful stargazing experience too. View Deal

Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ: $299.95 now $199.95 at Walmart



The StarSense Explorer offers high-definition views of the planets, bright nebulas and galaxies, star clusters, sure to delight beginners, kids and skywatchers looking for a "grab and go" instrument. Supplied with eyepieces, 2x Barlow lens, smartphone dock and more. View Deal

Celestron PowerSeeker 80EQ: $199.95 now $151.09 at Amazon

Save $50 when you take your first step into exploring the celestial world with this high-performance beginner telescope from Celestron. View Deal

Best binocular Prime Day deals

Olympus 8x40 S Binoculars: £109.99 now £62.99 at Amazon

With a 42% discount, this is the cheapest we have seen these Olympus 8x40 S Binoculars. They are lightweight, durable and boast excellent optics for this price. View Deal

Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80: $319.95 now $209.99 this Amazon Prime Day

Save over $100 on this pair of binoculars which are popular with astronomers. They have excellent build quality and the 20x magnification and huge 80mm objective lenses let in more than enough light for enjoyable skywatching evenings for years to come. View Deal

Celestron – Nature DX 8x42 Binoculars $169.95 now $149.95 at Amazon

Save $20 on this binocular set for outdoor, birding and skywatching use. Fog and waterproof construction mean you can use the eyepieces in all sorts of weather conditions. View Deal

Nikon 8252 Aculon 10-22 x x50 Zoom Binocular: $179.95 now $146.95 at Amazon

Save $33 on these sleek and well made multi-purpose binoculars, designed primarily for nature lovers who prefer binoculars to scopes, but thanks to the inter-changeable viewing scopes they can also tackle star clusters and nebula when mounted on a tripod. View Deal

Best camera Prime Day deals

Panasonic Lumix S5 Mirrorless Camera $1997.99 now $1497.99 on Amazon .

Save $500 and get Amazon's lowest price on a camera that excels in both photo and video capturing. 4K 60p, 10-bit video and up to 180fps slow-motion shooting abilities are the stand-out specs on this model but do note this is the camera body only. View Deal

Panasonic Lumix S5 Mirrorless Camera With Lens Kit $2297.99 now $1797.99 on Amazon .

Save $500 and get Amazon's lowest price on a camera that excels in both photo and video capturing. 4K 60p, 10-bit video and up to 180fps slow-motion shooting abilities are the stand-out specs and this comes with a lens kit.



View Deal

Canon 6D MK II: $1892.992 now $1219.95 at Walmart

Save more than $600 on this reliable photographic companion. Straight out of the box, the 6D Mark II can be trusted to take high resolution, pleasingly color-accurate photos, and is a great model for newcomers to full-frame photography. View Deal

Canon EOS Rebel SL3 / 250D: $959.98 $639.99 at Walmart

The world's lightest DSLR has just got a huge $320 discount thanks to the latest price drop from Walmart, competing with Amazon Prime Day. Packed with features that you can see in the latest mirrorless models, it still retains that fantastically bright optical viewfinder, ideal for beginners and purists just getting into photography. View Deal

OLYMPUS OM-D E-M1X: $2999 $1899 at Amazon

This deluxe professional Olympus OM-D E-M1X camera is 37% off for Prime Day, at a cost of just $1,899. Features include a 20.4 megapixel (MP) live MOS image sensor and dual Tropic VIII image processors. View Deal

Best star projectors Prime Day deals

BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0: Was $69.99, reduced to $29.99 Now $19.99 at Amazon

Both Amazon and Walmart are offering the BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 with a 50% discount! Whilst some of these deals can be dubious, we've reviewed this exact model. At the time we said it could be considered on the pricey side, so this discount brings it in-line with a price point we'd expect to see. View Deal

Star Projector, 4 in 1 LED Galaxy Night Light Projector: $27.99 $13.99 on Amazon

With a huge 50% off you can't go wrong with this colorful penguin-shaped children's star projector. Light up your kid's bedroom with one of four lighting modes to help them get off to sleep, and adjust the brightness to your desired level. Play soothing sounds via the Bluetooth speaker for extra ambiance. Set the projector to automatically turn off or control it with voice or clap control.

Drone deals

DJI Air 2S Combo: $1299 now $1039 at Amazon

Save $260 on the DJI Air S2, an excellent drone at it's lowest every price.. The Air S2's camera can shoot shoot 5.4k footage, and can easily handle 4K Ultra HD and 1080p filming too. It has 31 minutes of flight time, a transmission range of 12 kilometers and return home feature. View Deal

DJI Air 2S Combo: $1299 now $1039 at Best Buy

If Best Buy is your preferred retailer (or if Amazon sells out), the you can get the same $260 discount on the DJI Air 2S combo at Best Buy. View Deal

