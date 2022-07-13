Police: Drunk truck driver punched officers in dramatic South Beloit arrest

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A truck driver was arrested for punching a South Beloit Police officer while drunk on Tuesday, police said.

It happened around 10:49 p.m. at the Flying J, 16049 Willowbrook Rd., according to the South Beloit Police Department. Officers had received reports of an intoxicated truck driver, who was identified as Laura Meredik.

Officers saw her in the cab of the semi-truck, getting ready to leave the gas station. Meredik refused to get out of the truck when officers ordered her to, and she punched them while they tried to get her to exit the vehicle. She tried to put the semi into gear and drive away with officers partially in the cab, police said.

Mederik was finally pulled out of the driver’s seat by officers. Both Mereik and the officers fell to the ground and received minor injuries, according to officials. She was transported to the hospital for evaluation and released shortly later.

The South Beloit PD has charged Mederik with two counts of Aggravated Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer, Criminal Damage to Government Property and Resisting Arrest. She is being held in the Winnebago County Jail with no bond.

