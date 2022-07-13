ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Beloit, IL

Police: Drunk truck driver punched officers in dramatic South Beloit arrest

By Jack Baudoin
 2 days ago

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A truck driver was arrested for punching a South Beloit Police officer while drunk on Tuesday, police said.

It happened around 10:49 p.m. at the Flying J, 16049 Willowbrook Rd., according to the South Beloit Police Department. Officers had received reports of an intoxicated truck driver, who was identified as Laura Meredik.

Officers saw her in the cab of the semi-truck, getting ready to leave the gas station. Meredik refused to get out of the truck when officers ordered her to, and she punched them while they tried to get her to exit the vehicle. She tried to put the semi into gear and drive away with officers partially in the cab, police said.

Mederik was finally pulled out of the driver’s seat by officers. Both Mereik and the officers fell to the ground and received minor injuries, according to officials. She was transported to the hospital for evaluation and released shortly later.

The South Beloit PD has charged Mederik with two counts of Aggravated Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer, Criminal Damage to Government Property and Resisting Arrest. She is being held in the Winnebago County Jail with no bond.

2d ago

What’s scary is she is just one of thousands that drive drunk commercially everyday. IMO if you have a CDL and get a DUI while working under your CDL it should be a permanent revocation of your licenses!

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rochelle child predator sentenced to 18 years

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Vincent Swope, 52, was sentenced Thursday to spend 18 years in prison for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. According to the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office, Swope committed his crimes with a female minor between 2011 and 2012. Police in Rochelle investigated the accusations in 2018. Predatory Criminal Sexual […]
ROCHELLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Father charged with drowning three children in Round Lake Beach pleads not guilty

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Round Lake Beach man who was charged with drowning his three children last month pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.Jason Karels, 35, was indicted by a grand jury on July 6 on nine counts of first-degree murder, according to a Lake County State's Attorney's Office news release. Prosecutors said Karels was being charged with three different counts of first-degree murder for each of the children that he killed.Karels was arrested on June 13 near Joliet following a 17-minuted pursuit by Illinois State troopers. The chase led to Karels' vehicle to crash near Interstate 80 and...
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
