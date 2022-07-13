A Vikings Fan’s Viewing Guide to CFB: Clemson’s Bounce-Back Year

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell and his staff have landed their first commit in the class of 2023. With 11 total offers on the table, three-star forward Asa Thomas took to social media on Thursday to announce his commitment to Clemson. The 6-foot-7, 185-pound forward is the No. 40 small forward and No. 198 overall prospect, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. The Tigers offered Thomas, a Lake Forest High School product (Lake Forest Ill.), on June 21. He held offers from DePaul, Illinois, Iowa, Marquette, Minnesota, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and Yale. With Hunter Tyson entering his fifth and final year with Clemson, Thomas’ commitment will help fill the void left behind when Tyson departs. Go Tigers! 100% Committed🧡💜🐅 pic.twitter.com/2n7PjnmASm — Asa Thomas (@AsaThomas13) July 14, 2022 List Clemson Tigers Snapshot Profile: No.5 DJ Uiagalelei

