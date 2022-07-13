ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

A Vikings Fan’s Viewing Guide to CFB: Clemson’s Bounce-Back Year

By Josh Frey
purplePTSD.com
purplePTSD.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just like the NFL season is fast approaching, we are nearing the day where college football teams will arrive on campus and begin their own preseason work. As a self-proclaimed NFL Draft nerd, I get almost as excited for the college football season as I do for the NFL season. Because...

purpleptsd.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson basketball lands first 2023 commitment

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell and his staff have landed their first commit in the class of 2023. With 11 total offers on the table, three-star forward Asa Thomas took to social media on Thursday to announce his commitment to Clemson. The 6-foot-7, 185-pound forward is the No. 40 small forward and No. 198 overall prospect, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. The Tigers offered Thomas, a Lake Forest High School product (Lake Forest Ill.), on June 21. He held offers from DePaul, Illinois, Iowa, Marquette, Minnesota, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and Yale. With Hunter Tyson entering his fifth and final year with Clemson, Thomas’ commitment will help fill the void left behind when Tyson departs. Go Tigers! 100% Committed🧡💜🐅 pic.twitter.com/2n7PjnmASm — Asa Thomas (@AsaThomas13) July 14, 2022 List Clemson Tigers Snapshot Profile: No.5 DJ Uiagalelei
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

3 Clemson Players Will Join Swinney at ACC Football Kickoff

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday which student-athletes will attend this year’s ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C., which will be held at the Westin Charlotte July 20-21. Besides head football coach Dabo Swinney, Clemson will be represented by defensive end K.J. Henry, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and offensive tackle Jordan McFadden.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
State
Florida State
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
247Sports

2023 three-star Asa Thomas commits to Clemson

Asa Thomas, a three-star prospect in the class of 2023, has committed to the Clemson Tigers, he told 247Sports. The 6-foot-7, 185-pound small forward out of Lake Forest (Ill.) committed to Brad Brownell over offers from Minnesota, Ohio State, Pennsylvania, Santa Clara and others. "Clemson plays in one of the...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Xavier Thomas
FanSided

Duke Football: Can the Blue Devils rebound in 2022?

The Duke Blue Devils basketball team is not the only team in their athletics program going through some significant changes. Just as the men’s basketball program moves from Coach K after many years, the Duke football program will proceed to its first College Football Season without its long-time head coach David Cutcliffe.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Where does Swinney rank on this list of Power Five coaches?

CBS Sports recently ranked the top 25 Power Five football coaches, and the top three came as no surprise. The order, however, is sure to make for plenty of debate. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney came in at No. 3 in CBS’s rankings. Alabama’s Nick Saban topped the outlet’s rankings while Georgia’s Kirby Smart got the nod ahead of Swinney for the No. 2 spot.
CLEMSON, SC
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy