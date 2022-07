A new front arrives this evening encouraging a few spotty showers and even a thunderstorms to move about some of the driest locations in the state. We cannot get to excited about the rain “chance” this evening but any little bit we get we will take. Late Wednesday, a wind shifting front along with peak heating of the day has encouraged a few of tense puffy cumulus clouds to perk up and become a downpour and even a storm. Just after 5pm a passing storm dropped the temperature into the upper 70s in Lafayette while many locations remained very warm and nearing 90-degrees. The possibility of one or two of these showers or storms passing overhead is awfully slim but they will moving southeast and roaming the area before 12am. Coverage will only reach 20% of the area early this evening.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO