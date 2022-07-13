ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candice Brown puts on a leggy display in a pink gingham minidress as former Bake Off winner attends the opening of Cirque du Soleil's Corteo with her boyfriend Nicky Mercer

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Candice Brown looked gorgeous as she hit the red carpet at the opening night of Cirque du Soleil's Corteo at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday, with her boyfriend Nicky Mercer.

The former Great British Bake Off winner, 37, posed up a storm in a stylish pink gingham mini dress as she headed inside to watch the show.

The outfit featured an empire waist and ruffle detailing with it's short hem showing off the star's elegant pins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ei2l1_0gefjgFv00
Loved-up: Candice Brown looked gorgeous as she hit the red carpet at the opening night of Cirque du Soleil's Corteo at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday, with her boyfriend Nicky Mercer

Candice elevated her height with a pair of brown planform heels as she opted for a simple make-up look for the evening.

Accessioning with a signature gold necklace and statement rings the star let her blonde tresses cascade down one shoulder.

Meanwhile, Nicky cut a dashing figure in a white shirt, paired with blue jeans and white trainers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mIwD2_0gefjgFv00
Looking good: The former Great British Bake Off winner, 37, posed up a storm in a stylish pink gingham mini dress as she headed inside to watch the show

Candice, who won the seventh series of the show in 2016, is dating the sportsman and TUI regional pilot manager a year after splitting from her husband Liam Macauley.

The French Canadian acrobatic troop describe their latest show as a celebration and will feature their signature stunts.

The show's synopsis reads: 'The clown Mauro has passed, but his spirit is still with us. Instead of mourning, the funeral cortege celebrates the here and hereafter with laughter and exuberance'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KciaB_0gefjgFv00
Stylish: The outfit featured an empire waist and ruffle detailing with it's short hem showing off the star's elegant pins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PjH9U_0gefjgFv00
Perfect: Candice elevated her height with a pair of brown planforms as she opted for a simple make-up look for the evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvHlq_0gefjgFv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKYkL_0gefjgFv00
Honest: It comes after Candice opened up about how her attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) diagnosis has affected her mental health

The outing comes after Candice opened up about how her attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) diagnosis has affected her mental health.

Speaking on Vicky Pattison's The Secret To podcast, she said: 'It is so much worse now. My mental health has taken a huge dip the last couple of years.

'People are sort of saying at the moment, "We know you're quite bad because we're struggling to be with you."

'One of the things with me and the ADHD and the anxiety, and when they battle – and they fight against each other. It's just a whole minefield but I'm working on it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FjzyJ_0gefjgFv00
Famous faces: Also at the event was fellow TOWIE star Billie Faiers, 32, who wowed in a skin tight mocha dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ioeps_0gefjgFv00
All the family: Sam was joined by her husband Greg and their children Arthur and Nelly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GyyAR_0gefjgFv00
Stylish: TOWIE's Chloe Meadows turned heads in a wool Chanel inspired corset and white jeans

Candice revealed one of her biggest downfalls is procrastinating, a problem she only seems to combat when under pressure.

She said: 'Give me four hours to do something and I'll take 10.

'Give me four hours to do something and people watching and pressure, like Bake Off – when I have no choice but to do it – I do it. I've always been called icy but that's genuinely me trying to focus.'

Despite enjoying success after winning the popular baking show, Candice has faced a backlash from some online trolls following her victory.

She said: 'I worked so hard because I knew I had to. But that wasn't enough for people, it had to be another reason. What has the world come to?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OknI5_0gefjgFv00
Bright by name bright by nature: Lydia Bright, 31, turned heads in a dramatic sunflower co-ord

Comments / 2

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

