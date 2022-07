Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 Euros, played in 2021, this is the first regular preseason for many European clubs in years. When it comes to Chelsea, anything normal would be a welcome change after all they've gone through. From the highs of winning the Club World Cup, following Champions League glory, to setbacks like losing the EFL and FA Cup finals on penalties to Liverpool, there have been so many ups and downs. With the weight of a want-away striker Romelu Lukaku off of their shoulders, and with the club's transition of ownership from Roman Abramovich to American Todd Boehly, this preseason feels like a breath of fresh air for the Blues. It's a chance to unwind a bit before really focusing in.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO