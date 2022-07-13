ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

Girl, 9, dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan

By Ryan Boldrey
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 2 days ago
A 9-year-old girl died after authorities pulled her from Lake Michigan in Gary, Indiana on Tuesday afternoon. According to a news report from NBC Chicago, the 9-year-old was seen struggling in the water along with another girl...

