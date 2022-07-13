Girl, 9, dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 42-year-old woman is dead after being shot and killed inside a car in Roseland early Friday morning. Police said the woman, identified as Ahkevah Petway-Moody by the Medical Examiner's Office, was a passenger in a vehicle, in the 10700 block of South State Street around 1 a.m., when an unknown offender fired shots. Our Sabrina Franza spoke with Ahkeevah's mother who said she was proud of her daughter who was a beloved dance instructor and mother to six children. "You've hurt six children, three grandchildren, you've hurt a great, great grandmother. and most of all you hurt her parent,"...

