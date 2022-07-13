ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Bowl champ slams Bears: 'This roster sucks'

 2 days ago
The Bears' offseason plans are not up to standard for ESPN analyst and former Super Bowl champion Keyshawn Johnson. "This roster sucks," Johnson said on ESPN. "It's the reality of it. There are no players there. Think about it, they only got 2-3 players that can probably start for another team...

Stylz Williams
2d ago

I definitely agree with KJ on this one. It's like the league don't want to see Black Quarterbacks prosper. If I was Justin Fields I would demand a trade to the Saints.

Matt Riddell
1d ago

We have the most cap space going into next season, the players we have are decent enough for Justin to make some plays and grow this season. I can see 7 wins maybe 8 I think people are underrating some of the players we have, we signed cheap contracts with players that have shown some signs of talent elsewhere, just either had injury or didn’t fit their teams schemes. If you actually watch Interviews with Matt Eberfleus you’ll be very impressed.

I
2d ago

KJ...... Sounds good..... But, at the end of the day he’s just guessing.... Every team is 0-0 at this point........... TBD........

Reply(4)
