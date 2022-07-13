ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas electric vehicle support plan draft opens for public comment

By Alex Kienlen
 2 days ago

Preparations for supporting electric vehicles in Arkansas are moving forward with the draft of its electric vehicle infrastructure plan opening for public comment.

Comments / 10

Mary Schmitt
2d ago

Nothing free! This country can’t maintain the electric if everyone went to it. It cost more for electric than gas and it take hours to charge. People can barely sit down to eat.

R Kane
2d ago

someone's brother-in-law will get the contract to put these in and do repairs, his company will then donate x to ensure that person wins their next elections... we know how this goes

Sandi Baker
2d ago

Two years ago, my partner and I had a good laugh. We observed those charging station where in three feet of water. I don’t think someone made good planning. Anybody say Shocking

5NEWS

Arkansas residents can soon apply for summer utility bill help

ARKANSAS, USA — The application period for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will begin on July 25. This program is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and helps eligible residents receive financial assistance for summer utilities. Eligibility is determined by household size and...
ARKANSAS STATE
desotocountynews.com

Entergy customers to choose between $80 check or bill credit

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announced Wednesday that customers of Entergy Mississippi can begin signing up to receive a one-time $80 check from the state’s largest electric utility starting Aug. 1 using the company’s website. Customers who do not elect to receive a check will automatically receive an $80 credit on their September bill from Entergy.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Entergy MS customers can sign up for $80 refund check

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Entergy Mississippi customers can begin signing up to receive a one-time $80 check from the state’s largest electric utility starting August 1. The refund will be available for all 421,000 Entergy Mississippi customers. Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said the refund is a result of Public...
Stuttgart Daily Leader

LIHEAP application period begins July 25; eligible residents can receive payment assistance for summer utilities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) have announced residents can begin submitting applications Monday, July 25 for help with the costs of summer cooling bills, including those from Entergy Arkansas and other utilities. LIHEAP is funded through the U.S. Department of Health...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Elevated ozone levels predicted in 3 Mid-South counties, including Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Higher-than-normal ozone levels could cause health problems for some residents in west Tennessee, east Arkansas and north Mississippi on Thursday, officials said. According to the National Weather Service in Memphis, health officials have issued a “code orange” ozone forecast for Shelby County, Tennessee; Crittenden County,...
MEMPHIS, TN
#Infrastructure
swark.today

Rutledge Calls Dishwasher and Laundry Machine Regulations a Worthless Wash

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, along with 11 other attorneys general, filed a brief in the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit seeking to protect consumers from the United States Department of Energy (DOE). The case revolves around DOE’s unlawful 2022 regulation called “Energy Conservation Program: Product Classes for Residential Dishwashers, Residential Clothes Washers, and Consumer Clothes Dryers.” The coalition of attorneys general are asking the court to strike down DOE’s 2022 rule that rolls back a Trump administration rule from 2020 that more appropriately governs newer washing machines with shorter wash times and dishwashers with 60-minute or less cycles.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas farmers face higher expenses during drought

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — You may have noticed the lack of rain we've received in Arkansas during the heat wave. This drought has negatively impacted livestock and hay, but that's not all— farmers are also starting to feel the financial strain. "It's just tough on everything," said Mayflower farmer...
MAYFLOWER, AR
kuaf.com

Pro-Life Crisis Pregnancy Centers in Arkansas to be Awarded State Operating Grants

Dozens of Arkansas crisis pregnancy centers are on call to assist teens and women unable to obtain surgical or medical abortions, now banned under state law after the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade. Earlier this year, Arkansas lawmakers appropriated a million dollars to be distributed to centers to offset anticipated increased operating costs.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Wildfire danger increasing, part of area now in high danger category

With the hot temperatures and dry conditions, the wildfire danger continues to increase across northern Arkansas and southern Missouri. The Arkansas Forestry Commission has updated their wildfire danger map, moving the northwest corner of the state, including Boone and Newton counties, into the high danger category. The rest of the state is listed in the moderate category.
GASSVILLE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Drought forcing Arkansas farmers to make hard choices between crops

LITTLE ROCK — As fiercely hot, dry weather continues, Arkansas farmers are having to make hard choices between their crops. “Water’s getting tight,” said Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. “Corn is at reproductive stage, farmers are trying to get rice flooded and irrigation to cotton and soybeans, we’re spreading it pretty thin already. It’s just a struggle on where we need to pump.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

Arkansas gas prices down double digits over the last week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As summer rages on in the Natural State, the prices at the pump are continuing to trickle downward. According to data from AAA’s Gas Price Monitor, the current average for a gallon of regular gas in Arkansas is $4.23. Currently, the state average is down 2 cents from the average on Tuesday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Outside

It’s Arkansas Burn Ban Season

It happens every summer in the south and lately has become the norm in many Western States. You look forward to a weekend camping trip, maybe a longer vacation. You’re planning on pulling the RV up to your favorite lake or mountain campsite, you’re headed out on an overnight backpacking trip, or maybe the plan is an overnight float with camping riverside. As you get close to your destination you notice, burn ban signs.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

COVID numbers continue to rise in South Arkansas

COVID-19 cases declined slightly in Columbia County on Wednesday, but rose in Lafayette, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, said the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,701. Total Active Cases: 117, down three from Tuesday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Largest medical marijuana dispensary in Arkansas opens

ROGERS, Ark. — A Northwest Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary is now the largest in the state. The Source moved from its original location off Walton Boulevard in Bentonville to off West Walnut in Rogers. They opened their doors at the new location Thursday, July 14, for the first time...
ROGERS, AR
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

