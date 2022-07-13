ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Camp celebrates 20 years of camp for kids affected by incarceration

By Brianna MacLean
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b9d52_0gefhEo700

MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WJMN) – Summertime means going to sleepaway camp for many kids, and one organization in the Upper Peninsula is celebrating 20 years of providing a week of fun for kids who may not have the opportunity to do so.

Camp New Day U.P. is a free one-week camp for youth ages 9-14 who have or have had, a parent or family member in prison or jail. From swimming, boating, and campfires, Camp New Day has it all.

“This camp, there’s a lot of focus on being together, coming together. Everyone here has a similar story. It’s really good to, you know, bring them here and let them be kids again. That’s what it’s all about,” said Camp Counselor Lewis Goff.

For camp counselors like Goff and Tommy List, the kids are what keeps them coming back every year.

“My favorite part about the job is interacting and making connections with these kids. A lot of times they don’t get an opportunity to meet a lot of different people around here. It’s just great that we get to come from all around the U.P. and even downstate to interact,” said List.

Great Lakes Recovery Centers providing youth mental health services during summer

14-year-old Noah has been coming to Camp New Day for three years, and this year is his last.

“One thing that I’ve learned is that no matter what, you always got to be happy, and if you’re shy just go out and meet new friends. When I first came here I didn’t like talking to new people, here I am third year and I have a bunch of new friends.”

For campers and staff, it’s about the relationships and bonds created with one another all while having fun.

“The most rewarding part of my job, we have a lot of kids that come in with a hood on,” said Meghan Erickson, board president and camp director. “They don’t want to be here, they may not understand why they are here. But when they come here, today is Wednesday and we call it ‘Miracle Wednesday’ the kids will, the hoods come off. I could cry about it because it’s amazing. They actually smile, they’re happy, they don’t want to leave. It’s just amazing to see the kids grow in this one week.”

The board is made up of volunteers and the camp relies on donations and grants to operate. To learn more about Camp New Day U.P. or to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Why are flamingos popping up in Mason yards?

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Something pink is spreading around the Mason area, and a couple of Girl Scouts are the reason why. “Sometimes we’ll be out at like 10 or like later just to flock,” said Elizabeth Leibrand, a Mason area Girl Scout. It’s like a secret mission for the Mason area Girl Scouts, who […]
MASON, MI
DELCO.Today

A Movement Is Afoot to Bring Children Back to the Playgrounds

A movement is underway nationwide to get children moving again by promoting safe and stimulating play at local playgrounds, according to a July 2022 article at voiceofplay.org. A decrease in children’s physical activity can contribute to social, developmental and other health issues. Researchers have found that children are three...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Camp Counselor#Sleepaway Camp#U P
WLNS

Lansing police looking for 3 men with felony warrants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help locating three men with felony warrants. CASE ONE: Jalen Deshawn Minzey, 28, has a warrant for larceny out of Lansing. He is 6-foot-4, 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. CASE TWO: Cody Michael Dotts, 33-years-old, has a warrant for assault out […]
LANSING, MI
Abby Joseph

Grandmother Refuses to Support Swim Lessons for Grandchild

Swimming is a valuable life skill that can help to prevent accidents and injuries. Every year, there are thousands of drownings in the United States, many of them involving children. In fact, drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death for children ages 1-14, according to the CDC.
WLNS

Detroit man pleads guilty in Fairmont drug ring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Detroit man has admitted to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. In front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi, Leroy Charleston, 39, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine in Proximity to a Protected Location.” Charleston admitted to distributing methamphetamine near Fairmont State University in February 2020, according to Ihlenfeld.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
WLNS

Secret Service deleted text messages ahead of Jan. 6 riot, says IG

(The Hill) – The inspector general for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) notified lawmakers that the U.S. Secret Service had deleted text messages on Jan. 5, 2021 and on the day of the Capitol riot itself after they had been formally requested by investigators. DHS Inspector General Joseph...
ADVOCACY
WLNS

Officials looking for missing 14-year-old girl

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials in Lansing are looking for a missing teenage girl and are asking for the public’s help. Lansing police say Katalina Green is missing from the 1100 block of N. High St. She is a white female, 5-foot-7-inches, and 160 pounds. She has shoulder...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Body found in Lake MI at South Haven Beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — After hours of searching, dive teams have found the body of a man who drowned in Lake Michigan in South Haven. Shortly after 1 p.m., a body was found off the end of the piers by the Allegan and Van Buren Dive Teams, as well as South Haven Area Emergency Services. The search is considered complete. The medical examiner is working to identify the victim, according to South Haven Fire Chief Brandon Hinz.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WLNS

Local Catholic schools vandalized overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two local Catholic schools were vandalized Wednesday night. One in East Lansing, the other in Lansing. Both saw major damage, including crumbled concrete and shattered glass. Vandals hit St. Thomas Aquinas Parish School in East Lansing and Lansing Catholic High School in Lansing last night. In one case knocking the head […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Man who fired shots at Charlotte police sentenced to 50+ years

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – A man convicted of assault with intent to murder, among other crimes, was handed a huge sentence in Eaton County on Thursday. Michael Hyde, 29, was convicted of 13 counts relating to an incident in which he fired shots at Charlotte Police Department officers on April 25, 2021.
CHARLOTTE, MI
WLNS

WLNS

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy