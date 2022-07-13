Remains found when cops do a welfare check. Now ‘dangerous’ person sought in Missouri

Someone called 911 requesting a well-being check, authorities said. Getty Images | Royalty Free

Authorities responding to a welfare check at a Missouri property say they found human remains in the area.

A woman had called 911 on Sunday, July 10 after days without hearing from a friend of hers, according to KTVO. She heard he may have been shot and killed.

Officers arrived at a property in the area of Youngstown Trail and “located human remains,” the Adair County Sheriff’s Office shared in a Facebook post the next day.

The remains were “partially buried” in a burn pile, KTVO reported, and authorities found “bones and multiple tissue samples” in the area.

Authorities have identified a 38-year-old person of interest in the case, and he is “considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Adair County Sheriff’s Office at 660-665-4644.

The investigation is ongoing.

Youngstown Trail is about 160 miles northeast of Kansas City.