ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kansas City Star

Remains found when cops do a welfare check. Now ‘dangerous’ person sought in Missouri

By Kaitlyn Alanis
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22X37Q_0gefhC2f00
Someone called 911 requesting a well-being check, authorities said. Getty Images | Royalty Free

Authorities responding to a welfare check at a Missouri property say they found human remains in the area.

A woman had called 911 on Sunday, July 10 after days without hearing from a friend of hers, according to KTVO. She heard he may have been shot and killed.

Officers arrived at a property in the area of Youngstown Trail and “located human remains,” the Adair County Sheriff’s Office shared in a Facebook post the next day.

The remains were “partially buried” in a burn pile, KTVO reported, and authorities found “bones and multiple tissue samples” in the area.

Authorities have identified a 38-year-old person of interest in the case, and he is “considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Adair County Sheriff’s Office at 660-665-4644.

The investigation is ongoing.

Youngstown Trail is about 160 miles northeast of Kansas City.

Comments / 6

Larry Davis
2d ago

Wow! the BOLO for a 38 y/o person of interest that's "armed and dangerous"!! we definitely need to keep an eye out for 38 y/o's!! retard writer!! Should I check I.D.'s for all who look 38 years old or could we get a "name" or description?

Reply(2)
15
Related
truecrimedaily

Missouri couple charged in connection with missing woman found buried inside barn

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (TCD) -- The uncle of a missing 20-year-old woman whose body was found buried inside a barn has been charged with her murder. On May 25, Jessi Wilfong’s mother reported her missing. The next month, on June 15, investigators issued a search warrant at a home and collected evidence that pointed to foul play. Three days later, on June 18, investigators found a "recently dug portion of ground" inside a barn and located Wilfong’s remains.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri#Kansas#Welfare Check#Human Remains#Violent Crime#Ktvo
TheDailyBeast

Mom Drugged, Beat, and Burned Her Teen Daughter to Death, Prosecutors Allege

Rebecca Ruud allegedly drugged her daughter with the intent to burn her body, and then beat her to death when the girl woke up screaming in July 2017, prosecutors said in opening statements Monday at the mom’s bench trial in Ozark County, Missouri. Ruud, the biological mother of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie, gave her daughter crushed hydrocodone, dragged her body to a burn pile on her rural farm and beat her to death with some sort of farm equipment, like a rake, prosecutors alleged. Their allegations are based partially off of accounts from three women imprisoned with Rudd, who claim the mom told them, unprompted, of how she killed her “bratty kid” in detail, prosecutors said. Rudd only had custody of Savannah for a few months before allegedly murdering the child because she wasn’t getting child support payments, which she worried would lead to her losing her farm, prosecutors alleged. Rudd’s lawyer insisted that the only part of the story that was true is Rudd burning Savannah’s body, Law & Crime reports.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
The Kansas City Star

Letter found at hotel helps identify baby found dead in tire in 2019, Missouri cops say

Almost three years ago, tire shop employees reported finding “a small backpack inside a tire that contained the decomposed remains of an infant,” Missouri police said. An autopsy was unable to determine how old the baby was, the child’s sex or a cause of death. Investigators were also unable to determine how long “Baby Doe” might have been dead before being found in the backpack with their clothing.
COLUMBIA, MO
People

Daughter Sues Hospital for 'Assault, Battery, and False Imprisonment' of Kidney Patient Father

A disoriented kidney patient was attacked by hospital security guards after they mistook him for a car thief, it's claimed in a lawsuit brought by his daughter. Hughie Robinson, 52, was allegedly beaten by security guards at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St Louis, Missouri in April 2021 after he was found wandering the hospital car park, the lawsuit filed by his daughter Chelsea Robinson states, according to the St.Louis Post-Dispatch.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

South Carolina man missing for two months was killed by falling into factory shredder, coroner says

A 20-year-old man who went missing two months ago likely died after falling into a recycling plant shredder at the factory he worked at in South Carolina. In early May, Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon was reported missing by his family with his last known location being at his job at the Industrial Recovery & Recycling facility in Greer, South Carolina, located about 17 miles west of Spartanburg.
GREER, SC
Fox News

Georgia boy, 3, dead after grandma forgets about him in hot car; uncle makes gruesome drive-thru discovery

A 3-year-old boy in Georgia died after his grandmother forgot about him in a hot car for hours, local news reports said. Kendrick Engram Jr., 3, was found dead inside an SUV in a Wendy’s parking lot on Wynnton Road in Columbus, Georgia, on Sunday evening after the boy’s uncle borrowed what he thought was a passenger-less vehicle to make a drive-thru ice cream run. The boy’s grandmother had taken Engram Jr. and three other children to church earlier in the day, stopped to eat, and then arrived back at home around 5:30 p.m.
COLUMBUS, GA
Complex

Woman Says She’s Been Ordered to Pay Her Rapist Child Support

A Louisiana woman is seeking justice after her alleged rapist was granted full custody of her daughter. Crysta Abelseth told WBRZ the assault took place in 2005 when she was just 16 years old. She claims she was at a bar when she met a then-30-year-old John Barnes, who offered to take her home. Abelseth, now 32, says Barnes instead took her to his residence and raped her on his living room couch. She says the attack resulted in pregnancy.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
8K+
Followers
893
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy