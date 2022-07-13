ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

Man charged with stealing catalytic converter from church bus now in custody

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ppWII_0gefgpUV00
Sean K. Reason Contributed Photo/Miami County Jail

MIAMI COUNTY — A man accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a church bus in Miami County has been caught and is in custody, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

>>PREVIOUS REPORT: Warrant issued for man in connection to Miami County catalytic converter theft

Sean K. Reason, 34, of Greenville, has been charged with two felony counts of theft and breaking and entering, deputies said in a social media post Wednesday. In May, a warrant was issued for his arrest and deputies sought the public’s assistance in locating him.

Reason is accused of stealing the catalytic converter from the bus at a Concord Twp. church in late April. He’s also suspected in other “similar thefts” in other parts of the county, deputies said.

>>Body discovered by rowing team in Great Miami River near Miamisburg; Police investigating

Reason is booked in the Miami County Jail on preliminary charges of theft and breaking and entering, according to online jail records. His bond was set at $25,000.

Additional details were not released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Related
miamivalleytoday.com

Deputies arrest axe-wielding man

MIAMI COUNTY — A Ludlow Falls man was arrested on Friday morning following a crash on St. Rt. 571 near Peters Road. Andrew Kendrick, 44, was taken into custody after the vehicle he was traveling in went out of control on Peters Road, went off the side of the road, rolled twice, then ended up in the ditch, when Kendrick allegedly fled the scene on foot after retrieving an axe from the wreckage.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WIS-TV

Ohio woman arrested after randomly shooting man at intersection

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A woman was arrested the day after she shot a man waiting at a stoplight in an unprovoked attack, Springdale police announced Thursday. Ashley Copeland, 35, is facing multiple felony charges, including felonious assault in connection with the shooting. While in her SUV, Copeland allegedly...
SPRINGDALE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, OH
City
Concord Township, OH
Miami County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, OH
City
Miamisburg, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WISH-TV

Docs: 2 men arrested for double homicide after Muncie robbery goes wrong

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Two men were arrested Thursday morning for a double homicide after a robbery of a Muncie home went wrong early Wednesday morning. Daniel Jones, 26, of Muncie, and Devin Myers, 27, of Milford, were both charged with the murders of two people after breaking into and robbing a Muncie home on South Liberty Street around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, with a possible third victim that police are still searching for, according to court documents.
MUNCIE, IN
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

'Incredibly disturbing and scary': Springdale police arrest woman for randomly shooting into 2 cars in 2 days

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Ashley Copeland, 35, was in court Friday morning after Springdale police said she committed two completely random and unprovoked shootings. Ashley Perez said her boyfriend Alex Mendez was driving the couple and their two-month-old to Walmart Wednesday morning when another car pulled up next to them at a light on Chesterdale Road. A woman inside the car shot through Mendez's passenger window, hitting him in the left arm before driving away.
SPRINGDALE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Miami River#Catalytic Converters#Thefts#Cox Media Group
WDTN

Investigation: Inmate dies in Miami County Jail

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after an inmate died in the Miami County Jail on Friday, June 15. According to Sheriff Dave Duchak, corrections officers were making a routine check around 7:47 a.m. when they found 47-year-old Jason Ray unresponsive in his cell. Troy medics were immediately called, and life-saving measures were performed.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1017thepoint.com

DEPUTY'S CRUISER BURNS, I-70 SHUT DOWN

(Wayne County, IN)---70 was shut down in both the east and westbound lanes in western Wayne County Thursday afternoon. It began when a person suffered a medical incident near the State Road 1 exit. A Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to help, but the cruiser caught fire and became fully engulfed in flame. According to the department, the interstate was shut down out of an abundance of caution due to the ammunition that was in the cruiser. The fire did not result in any injuries.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
WHIO Dayton

Officer identified in Warren Co. shooting; Coroner IDs suspect

WARREN COUNTY — A Clearcreek Twp. police officer is in critical condition after he was shot Tuesday night, while the suspected shooter was killed after another officer returned gunfire, according to investigators. The officer, who police identified Wednesday afternoon as Officer Eric Ney, was shot in the head during...
1017thepoint.com

TRUCKER GETS 55 YEARS FOR WAYNE COUNTY MURDER

(Richmond, IN)--What amounts to a life sentence behind bars has been handed down to the Florida trucker who stabbed and killed his driving partner on I-70 in Wayne County three years ago. 50-year-old Pavel Nery-Gonzalez received the standard 55-year sentence in Wayne Superior Court II. Nery-Gonzalez’s attorney had claimed that the stabbing was done in self-defense, but the prosecution maintained that he could have stopped before victim died. Good-time credit would have Nery-Gonzalez released at age 91.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
miamivalleytoday.com

CareFlight responds following motorcycle crash

PIQUA — A Piqua man was transported to Miami Valley Hospital aboard CareFlight following a Thursday afternoon crash involving a motorcycle and a semi. Piqua police have identified the 18-year-old male driver as Neil Bayman, a resident of Piqua. The crash occurred around 4 p.m. when a semi that...
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

Coroner called after man pulled from water in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The coroner is on the scene after a person was pulled from the water in Springfield. According to authorities, an adult male went under in the rapids and did not resurface. Springfield fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the area of Snyder Park Road...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
88K+
Followers
114K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy