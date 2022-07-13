Man charged with stealing catalytic converter from church bus now in custody

Sean K. Reason Contributed Photo/Miami County Jail

MIAMI COUNTY — A man accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a church bus in Miami County has been caught and is in custody, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Sean K. Reason, 34, of Greenville, has been charged with two felony counts of theft and breaking and entering, deputies said in a social media post Wednesday. In May, a warrant was issued for his arrest and deputies sought the public’s assistance in locating him.

Reason is accused of stealing the catalytic converter from the bus at a Concord Twp. church in late April. He’s also suspected in other “similar thefts” in other parts of the county, deputies said.

Reason is booked in the Miami County Jail on preliminary charges of theft and breaking and entering, according to online jail records. His bond was set at $25,000.

Additional details were not released.

