Pennsylvania State

Opioid Treatment Sought in County Jails

By The Center Square
 2 days ago
A new report calls attention to the lack of treatment programs in county jails for inmates dealing with drug addiction. The Pennsylvania Institutional Law Project, a legal aid organization, argued that the “overwhelming majority of Pennsylvania jails provide inadequate care for opioid use disorder.”. County jails in the...

therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania’s cannabis industry lacks financial institution access

HARRISBURG, PA – Two bills in Pennsylvania’s lawmaking chambers could help the fledgling cannabis industry. House Bill 2558 and Senate Bill 1167 would grant safe harbor for financial and insurance businesses from regulatory or legal action if they work with cannabis businesses. For patients, businesses, and the neighborhoods in which they operate, the differences in state and federal treatment of marijuana has complicated the industry here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania marijuana law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a law that authorizes certain financial institutions to work with legitimate cannabis-related businesses, primarily medical marijuana operators. House Bill 331 allows an authorized financial institution to provide services for legitimate cannabis-related businesses and their business associates. The bill also...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania health department reports first human cases of West Nile virus

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported the first probable human cases of the West Nile virus this season. They were detected in Berks, Lancaster, Luzerne and Philadelphia counties. The specimens will be forwarded to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. Health experts said you should clean...
LANCASTER, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
WFMJ.com

Scammers targeting Pennsylvania businesses impersonating Revenue Department

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is warning businesses throughout the commonwealth of a scam in which fraudsters are impersonating the department mailing them false notices of investigation. The fraudulent letters will direct business owners to turn over their accounting records in order for scammers to use for illicit activities that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Endangered Species in Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission

(WHTM) – Twenty-three species are considered an endangered species in Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, you can help endangered and threatened species and declining wildlife populations recover through a variety of actions, ranging from learning more about them and making habitat improvements to reporting sightings and participating in surveys.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pennbets.com

Bill Would Broaden Truck Stop VGT Possibilities In Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Legislature’s budget session wrapped up last week with no evident changes affecting the state’s gaming industry, but a York County lawmaker is aiming for a type of expansion in the fall. A bill introduced Wednesday by Republican Rep. Seth Grove would remove a requirement that truck...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

What is the Pennsylvania motto?

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania state motto “Virtue, liberty, and independence” appears across the commonwealth. The Pennsylvania motto can be seen on the state flag, coat of arms, and the state quarter. Pennsylvania’s coat of arms is called “one of the most familiar” of the state’s emblems, featuring...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wskg.org

Pennsylvania legislature approves a new home repair assistance program

WHYY – Pennsylvanians will soon be able to get state assistance to pay for home repairs, thanks to a new program that lawmakers passed Friday as part of the state budget. The program represents an unusual victory for progressive Democrats, and is a rare example of bipartisanship in Harrisburg’s Republican-controlled legislature.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
erienewsnow.com

New Pennsylvania Law Goes Into Effect In 60 Days

ERIE, Pa. (Eire News Now) – We’ve all seen it before, snow or ice flies off vehicles and lands on the car behind or beside them. Because of this, drivers hate driving in the winter. That’s why on Monday, Pennsylvania passed Christine’s Law. The law requires...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

New Pennsylvania child care tax credit offers families financial relief

Pennsylvania parents and guardians will be able to recoup up to 30% of their child care expenses when filing their tax returns beginning in 2023. As part of a new child care tax credit, families who claim one child dependent on their taxes can receive up to $3,000. Those claiming two or more dependents can receive up to $6,000.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Wilkes University introducing new cannabis programs

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There's something growing at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, literally. The school is working to match the demands of an expanding cannabis industry. "The industry has grown dramatically over the last decade with more and more states approving medicinal and recreational use of cannabis products," explained chemistry professor Donald Mencer. "We need people who can properly analyze the products, so the consumer actually knows what they're getting."
WILKES-BARRE, PA
The Associated Press

With lots of cash on hand, Pennsylvania wraps up budget deal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers wrapped up a budget package this week — nearly two weeks late — approving billions of dollars in new spending, tax breaks for businesses and substantial new sums for public schools to cap the eighth and final budget for the Democratic governor. Closed-door talks dragged on for weeks between Wolf’s office and leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature, sometimes getting rocky, before a whirlwind two days last week in which lawmakers approved dozens of bills. Some lawmakers complained the budget took so long because the state had so much money to spend. Indeed, Pennsylvania is in its best fiscal position in years, with the state treasury benefiting from federal coronavirus subsidies propping up the economy, tax collections and state spending.
phl17.com

Titan’s Law has been officially signed by Gov. Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – House Bill 940, or Titan’s Law was signed by Governor Wolf on Monday, July 11. Act 60 of 2022 (formerly House Bill 940) expands the penalty when a police animal is injured while investigating a felony. The nickname for the bill, Titan’s Law, comes from the Johnstown K-9 Titan who fell to his death while he and his handler were taking part in a burglary investigation.
WBRE

Pennsylvania National Guard resolving pay issue for affected soldiers

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania National Guard says they are aware of “pay issues” affecting some members. The National Guard says the issue is affecting some soldiers in the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team who are currently completing a 30-day training exercise at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California. The Pennsylvania National Guard say […]
FORT IRWIN, CA
