Opioid Treatment Sought in County Jails

A new report calls attention to the lack of treatment programs in county jails for inmates dealing with drug addiction. The Pennsylvania Institutional Law Project, a legal aid organization, argued that the “overwhelming majority of Pennsylvania jails provide inadequate care for opioid use disorder.”. County jails in the...
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A new study reveals a higher number of arrests surrounding marijuana possession from last year in Pennsylvania. Data from the Pennsylvania State Police shows that 13,000 people were arrested in the commonwealth for marijuana possession in 2021. According to the National Organization for the Reform of...
HARRISBURG, PA – Two bills in Pennsylvania’s lawmaking chambers could help the fledgling cannabis industry. House Bill 2558 and Senate Bill 1167 would grant safe harbor for financial and insurance businesses from regulatory or legal action if they work with cannabis businesses. For patients, businesses, and the neighborhoods in which they operate, the differences in state and federal treatment of marijuana has complicated the industry here.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a law that authorizes certain financial institutions to work with legitimate cannabis-related businesses, primarily medical marijuana operators. House Bill 331 allows an authorized financial institution to provide services for legitimate cannabis-related businesses and their business associates. The bill also...
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported the first probable human cases of the West Nile virus this season. They were detected in Berks, Lancaster, Luzerne and Philadelphia counties. The specimens will be forwarded to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. Health experts said you should clean...
HARRISBURG, Pa. - It has been more than three years since Deana DeRosa Eckman was killed in a head-on collision in Delaware County and now a new law in her honor is targeting repeat DUI offenders like the one who was behind the wheel of the truck that hit her.
Legislation had banned the contracting of new common-law marriages (CLM) in Pennsylvania after January 1, 2005. For the text of the statute abolishing common law marriage, see 23 Pa. Cons. Stat. Ann. § 1103. Any common-law marriages prior to this date were grandfathered in.
The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is warning businesses throughout the commonwealth of a scam in which fraudsters are impersonating the department mailing them false notices of investigation. The fraudulent letters will direct business owners to turn over their accounting records in order for scammers to use for illicit activities that...
(WHTM) – Twenty-three species are considered an endangered species in Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, you can help endangered and threatened species and declining wildlife populations recover through a variety of actions, ranging from learning more about them and making habitat improvements to reporting sightings and participating in surveys.
The Pennsylvania Legislature’s budget session wrapped up last week with no evident changes affecting the state’s gaming industry, but a York County lawmaker is aiming for a type of expansion in the fall. A bill introduced Wednesday by Republican Rep. Seth Grove would remove a requirement that truck...
As Pennsylvania eyes hundreds of millions of dollars if not more in federal aid to expand broadband, its success hangs on bureaucratic hurdles and balancing oversight with regulatory relief. How the money gets parceled out and spent will determine whether underserved areas get a boost – or if the federal...
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania state motto “Virtue, liberty, and independence” appears across the commonwealth. The Pennsylvania motto can be seen on the state flag, coat of arms, and the state quarter. Pennsylvania’s coat of arms is called “one of the most familiar” of the state’s emblems, featuring...
WHYY – Pennsylvanians will soon be able to get state assistance to pay for home repairs, thanks to a new program that lawmakers passed Friday as part of the state budget. The program represents an unusual victory for progressive Democrats, and is a rare example of bipartisanship in Harrisburg’s Republican-controlled legislature.
ERIE, Pa. (Eire News Now) – We’ve all seen it before, snow or ice flies off vehicles and lands on the car behind or beside them. Because of this, drivers hate driving in the winter. That’s why on Monday, Pennsylvania passed Christine’s Law. The law requires...
Pennsylvania parents and guardians will be able to recoup up to 30% of their child care expenses when filing their tax returns beginning in 2023. As part of a new child care tax credit, families who claim one child dependent on their taxes can receive up to $3,000. Those claiming two or more dependents can receive up to $6,000.
Governor Tom Wolf recently signed a bill that changes the law for fireworks in Pennsylvania. In 2017, the state loosened the laws involving fireworks and that has driven constant complaints about the impact on pets, those with PTSD, and generally becoming an ongoing nuisance. Under the new law, municipalities may...
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There's something growing at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, literally. The school is working to match the demands of an expanding cannabis industry. "The industry has grown dramatically over the last decade with more and more states approving medicinal and recreational use of cannabis products," explained chemistry professor Donald Mencer. "We need people who can properly analyze the products, so the consumer actually knows what they're getting."
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers wrapped up a budget package this week — nearly two weeks late — approving billions of dollars in new spending, tax breaks for businesses and substantial new sums for public schools to cap the eighth and final budget for the Democratic governor. Closed-door talks dragged on for weeks between Wolf’s office and leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature, sometimes getting rocky, before a whirlwind two days last week in which lawmakers approved dozens of bills. Some lawmakers complained the budget took so long because the state had so much money to spend. Indeed, Pennsylvania is in its best fiscal position in years, with the state treasury benefiting from federal coronavirus subsidies propping up the economy, tax collections and state spending.
HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – House Bill 940, or Titan’s Law was signed by Governor Wolf on Monday, July 11. Act 60 of 2022 (formerly House Bill 940) expands the penalty when a police animal is injured while investigating a felony. The nickname for the bill, Titan’s Law, comes from the Johnstown K-9 Titan who fell to his death while he and his handler were taking part in a burglary investigation.
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania National Guard says they are aware of “pay issues” affecting some members. The National Guard says the issue is affecting some soldiers in the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team who are currently completing a 30-day training exercise at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California. The Pennsylvania National Guard say […]
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The commonwealth has announced new guidelines for free and reduced lunches in public schools. This fall, schools are returning to requiring payments, however, there are new ranges for how families and students can qualify for free or reduced lunches. "Offering free and reduced meals and free milk...
