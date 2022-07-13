ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Sandra Brown Arrested in Connection to Tina Peters Case

By Estrella Bencomo
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax1S4_0gefgXnX00
Sandra Brown Mugshot from Mesa County Sheriff’s Office

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)- Former Elections Manager Sandra Brown turned herself into the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, July 11th after an arrest affidavit was issued against her.

Conspiracy to conduct criminal impersonation and trying to influence a public official are two felonies against Sandra Brown. According to James Cannon, an investigator with the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office, Brown has been involved in the alleged plot to copy election software from the beginning.

“Brown conspired to misrepresent the role and identity of the person- Conan Hays- who they intended to use, and did use, to copy the hard drive by using the identity of Gerald Wood” Connor wrote in the affidavit. “Brown’s action, statement and/or inaction were a – successful- attempt to influence the public servant’s decisions…” Connor added.

Brown was detained at the Mesa County Jail on Monday night and was eventually released under her own recognizance on Tuesday night.

INFORMATION FROM RECORDED CONVERSATION

An individual attending, covertly recorded a conversation on April 23, 2021, one month before the trusted construction according to the affidavit.

Peters, Knisley, Brown, Bishop, and two election workers—Brandi Bantz, director of elections, and Stephanie Wenholz, election manager—were all participating in the conversation until they were abruptly ordered to leave. Douglas G. Frank, an Ohioan who has been heavily involved in failed national efforts to demonstrate electoral fraud, was also present throughout the meeting.

After doing a criminal background check on Wood, Kinsley called him into her office at the beginning of May 2021, ostensibly to appoint him as an administrative assistant in Peter’s office—a position he was never employed for. Knisley asked Wood for the county identity card access card he had been given after telling him he wouldn’t be employed.

BISHOP INVESTIGATED

Bishop, a former campaign manager for Lauren Boebert, a current U.S. Representative, was one of the subjects of an FBI search request in connection with the investigation last year; however, no charges have been brought against her as of yet.

Additionally, according to an affidavit, Brown helped Peters and Knisley turn down security cameras in restricted sections of the election division. It featured video clips of her photographing the cameras and election hardware. Despite a notice warning that recording devices are not permitted in such situations being present.

“Knisley never notified the SOS (Secretary of State’s Office) after she found out about the mystery consultant-Conan Hayes,” Connon adds. “Knisley doesn’t think she informed Sandra of this either, but Knisley knew Sandra was going to be in the room during the build/ Knisley confirmed that Brown would have known that Wood was not actually an employee, that Brown knew she did not have an administrative assistant, and that Wood did not work at the at the Clerk and Record’s Office.”

The combined penalty for Brown’s two felony counts is more than 7 years in prison and a fine of $600,00. The county fired her in the latter part of last year.

Brown rejected and removed already counted ballots in order to fix a computer glitch during the 2020 presidential and 2021 city election, she was identified as the election worker who was responsible for unintentionally introducing errors into election computer logs, according to an investigation by Rubinstein’s office in May.

More updates and information to come.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Mesa County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Junction, CO
County
Mesa County, CO
KJCT8

Suspect in Friday’s kidnapping arrested

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department has arrested Justin Leech, a 33-year-old resident of Grand Junction in connection to a kidnapping and domestic violence incident on July 8. Grand Junction police officers received a tip about Leech’s whereabouts on the morning of July 13 after a...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Kidnapping, Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police Officers have arrested Justin Leech in connection with the kidnapping and domestic violence incident that took place on July 8, 2022. Leech, age 33, of Grand Junction, Colorado has been remanded to the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges:
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Brown
KREX

Tina Peters leaves state, violates bond, DA says

DENVER (KDVR) — Tina Peters may face a return to law enforcement custody after she reportedly violated the conditions of her bond. Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein confirmed Wednesday evening that he was seeking to revoke Peters’ bond because she left the state without permission. CPR News first reported the development.
MESA COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#The Mesa County District
KREX

Crime Stoppers: Help Identify Burglary Suspect

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — You can assist Crime Stoppers of Mesa County in locating the burglary suspect. Around Sunday morning, in the early hours, of June 5th, an unidentified person broke into a business located in the 2400 block of Highways 6 and 50. The suspect removed several portable power tools and hand tools. On Tuesday, June 7th, once more, the corporation was broken into again, and more tools were stolen.
MESA COUNTY, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Classic Robert Grant Photos of Grand Junction Colorado Aircraft

Grand Junction photographer Robert Grant was something of an aviation enthusiast. Take a look at a number of photos of various aircraft from Grand Junction, Colorado. Do you remember when Grand Junction hosted hot air balloon festivals at Sherwood Park? Do you remember back in the early 80s when ultralights used to buzz Uranium Downs? Take a look at these vintage Robert Grant photos.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
1230 ESPN

All Mesa County Voters Are Getting A Refund Of Cold Hard Cash

If you are an active registered voter in Mesa County, you're about to pocket some cold hard cash. Everybody knows about the big refund Colorado taxpayers are getting in the next few weeks thanks to the Tax Payers Bill of Rights. (TABOR) Single filers are getting $750 while joint filers will be receiving $1500. But, wait, there's more.
MESA COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KJCT8

KJCT MONKEY POX MESA COUNTY

ONE OF THE MORE UNIQUE THINGS TO SEE AT THE MESA COUNTY FAIR IS THE COOL ZOO WILDLIFE CONSERVATION. THE SECOND DAY OF THE MESA COUNTY FAIR KICKED OFF TODAY.... Western Colorado is known for its many hiking trails. However, when you head out on the trail you no mater how secluded it may be... you may not be alone. Our reporter, Chris Guevara, explains safety tips on wildlife during your hike.
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Mesa County Primary Election results are now certified

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - As an exciting Primary season comes to a close, Mesa County Elections announced Friday that it has completed election canvassing and certification. The results are now official, and all candidates selected during the primary period will be heading to the polls in November. Mesa County...
MESA COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Tina Peters seeks recount of June 28 Secretary of State primary

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters is seeking to challenge the results of the June 28 primary for the Republican nod for Secretary of State. Peters signed a notarized letter seeking a recount on July 12, according to information from the Mesa County District Attorney's office. That letter was received by the Secretary of State Jena Griswold's office Thursday morning.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KREX

Metros sending the most people to Grand Junction

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to the Grand Junction, CO Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Grand Junction from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

KREX

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy