Sandra Brown Arrested in Connection to Tina Peters Case

Sandra Brown Mugshot from Mesa County Sheriff’s Office

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)- Former Elections Manager Sandra Brown turned herself into the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, July 11th after an arrest affidavit was issued against her.

Conspiracy to conduct criminal impersonation and trying to influence a public official are two felonies against Sandra Brown. According to James Cannon, an investigator with the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office, Brown has been involved in the alleged plot to copy election software from the beginning.

“Brown conspired to misrepresent the role and identity of the person- Conan Hays- who they intended to use, and did use, to copy the hard drive by using the identity of Gerald Wood” Connor wrote in the affidavit. “Brown’s action, statement and/or inaction were a – successful- attempt to influence the public servant’s decisions…” Connor added.

Brown was detained at the Mesa County Jail on Monday night and was eventually released under her own recognizance on Tuesday night.

INFORMATION FROM RECORDED CONVERSATION

An individual attending, covertly recorded a conversation on April 23, 2021, one month before the trusted construction according to the affidavit.

Peters, Knisley, Brown, Bishop, and two election workers—Brandi Bantz, director of elections, and Stephanie Wenholz, election manager—were all participating in the conversation until they were abruptly ordered to leave. Douglas G. Frank, an Ohioan who has been heavily involved in failed national efforts to demonstrate electoral fraud, was also present throughout the meeting.

After doing a criminal background check on Wood, Kinsley called him into her office at the beginning of May 2021, ostensibly to appoint him as an administrative assistant in Peter’s office—a position he was never employed for. Knisley asked Wood for the county identity card access card he had been given after telling him he wouldn’t be employed.

BISHOP INVESTIGATED

Bishop, a former campaign manager for Lauren Boebert, a current U.S. Representative, was one of the subjects of an FBI search request in connection with the investigation last year; however, no charges have been brought against her as of yet.

Additionally, according to an affidavit, Brown helped Peters and Knisley turn down security cameras in restricted sections of the election division. It featured video clips of her photographing the cameras and election hardware. Despite a notice warning that recording devices are not permitted in such situations being present.

“Knisley never notified the SOS (Secretary of State’s Office) after she found out about the mystery consultant-Conan Hayes,” Connon adds. “Knisley doesn’t think she informed Sandra of this either, but Knisley knew Sandra was going to be in the room during the build/ Knisley confirmed that Brown would have known that Wood was not actually an employee, that Brown knew she did not have an administrative assistant, and that Wood did not work at the at the Clerk and Record’s Office.”

The combined penalty for Brown’s two felony counts is more than 7 years in prison and a fine of $600,00. The county fired her in the latter part of last year.

Brown rejected and removed already counted ballots in order to fix a computer glitch during the 2020 presidential and 2021 city election, she was identified as the election worker who was responsible for unintentionally introducing errors into election computer logs, according to an investigation by Rubinstein’s office in May.

More updates and information to come.