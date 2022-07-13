ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three sought in jewel heist at the Queens Center mall: NYPD

By Bill Parry
Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst are looking for two men and a woman who pulled off a jewel heist at the Queens Center mall last week. The grand larceny took place just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, inside the Zales Jewelry store located at 90-15 Queens Blvd....

