Slidell Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a man Wednesday night at the intersection of Old Spanish Trail and Interstate 10. Around 9 p.m., an SUV traveling east on Old Spanish Trail attempted to turn left on the I-10 on ramp but failed to yield for the motorcycle driver who was heading west. Darion Causey crashed into the SUV and was ejected from the motorcycle.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO