ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The James Webb Telescope has already found previously-undetected water on a distant planet

By Nicole Karlis
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O8Ahq_0gefgG2Q00

On Tuesday, a team of NASA astronomers revealed the first much-anticipated images taken by the groundbreaking James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

From a full infrared image of the distant universe to a dazzling image of the Carina Nebula, the world was not disappointed. Besides the awe-inspiring images, Earthlings got a sneak peek into the kind of science JWST will be conducting as it searches for habitable exoplanets in the universe. Indeed, astronomers revealed the most detailed measurements of an exoplanet's atmosphere outside of our solar system to date — and it appears that there are indications of water, haze and clouds in the planet's atmosphere that weren't previously known.

The observed exoplanet in question is named WASP-96b, and it is one of the more than 5,000 planets that have been confirmed to exist in the Milky Way galaxy outside of our own solar system to date. Cataloguing and discovering exoplanets, meaning planets in other solar systems, is an impressive human achievement: because they are so much smaller than stars, and thus so much fainter, they are far harder to see. In fact, the first exoplanet wasn't detected until 1992 — meaning that any science fiction produced prior to then that involved explorers visiting other planets was based on speculation.

The exoplanet WASP-96b is located nearly 1,150 light-years away in the Phoenix constellation, and was first discovered by scientists in 2014. It is a fairly unusual exoplanet, as there is no comparable planet to it that exists in Earth's solar system. For example, WASP-96b orbits its own star every 3.4 days, which means temperatures hover around 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. (For comparison, Mercury, the closest planet to our sun, orbits once every 88 days. Also, our solar system has no gas giants that are close to the sun.)

As a gas planet that's less than half the size of Jupiter (but has a diameter 1.2 times greater than Jupiter), NASA describes WASP-96 b as being "much puffier" than any planet orbiting our Sun.

Want more health and science stories in your inbox? Subscribe to Salon's weekly newsletter The Vulgar Scientist.

Extraordinarily, from only 6.4 hours of observation, JWST took incredibly precise measurements of the exoplanet that revealed a distinct signature of water, and evidence of haze and clouds. Previous studies of WASP-96b didn't detect such signatures.

The measurements, which are the most detailed of their kind, were made by JWST's Near-Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (NIRISS), which measured light from the exoplanet as it passed by its star. The light curve showed a change in brightness and individual wavelengths of infrared light between 0.6 and 2.8 microns.

"From our viewing angle, this transits in front of its star every three and a half days, allowing a small fraction of the star's light to pass through its atmosphere and reveal its composition," Avi Loeb, the former chair of the astronomy department at Harvard University, explained to Salon via email. "Such measurements help us to better understand how gas giants in the solar system formed. "

The measurements confirmed some of what scientists already knew: the size, orbit, and mere existence of WASP-96b. But as previously stated, it also revealed a hidden albeit somewhat familiar atmosphere, one with an "unambiguous signature of water, indications of haze, and evidence of clouds that were thought not to exist based on prior observations," as NASA explained.

So, does that mean that life could exist on this exoplanet? Water is considered a key signature of life beyond Earth, after all.

"Such planets are not thought to host life, because they do not possess a thin atmosphere on top of a rocky surface, like Earth does," Loeb explained. "The combination of liquid water and a solid surface are thought to be crucial ingredients in the recipe for 'life as we know it.'"

However, the measurements give the world a preview of how accurately and quickly JWST might be able to fulfill its mission of surveying the atmospheres of Earth-like exoplanets. As previously reported, JWST might even be capable enough to observe industrial pollution in an alien planet's atmosphere, too — revealing intelligent alien civilizations, extinct or still existing.

NASA said the next step for JWST is to "measure the amount of water vapor in the atmosphere, constrain the abundance of various elements like carbon and oxygen, and estimate the temperature of the atmosphere with depth."

"They can then use this information to make inferences about the overall make-up of the planet, as well as how, when, and where it formed," NASA stated.

Comments / 16

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

NASA’s Mars rover has found ‘something unexpected’

The latest rover to roam around the Red Planet is Perseverance. It has been on Mars since February 18, 2021, and has collected plenty of data already. NASA posted a tweet with Perseverance’s latest find, the best part is they wrote it as if it was the rover tweeting.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet With#Solar Telescope#The James Webb Telescope#The Carina Nebula
Andrei Tapalaga

Seven Planets Will Align Tomorrow for the First Time in 18 Years

The conjunction of the seven planets is before sunrise between June 24 and 27Manvendra Singh/Pixabay. On June 24 at dawn, seven planets from our solar system will align for the first time in 18 years. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus will align in the early hours of Friday. The magical event has been named June 24 conjunction.
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Planets
IFLScience

Billion-Year-Old Water Has Highest Concentration Of Radioactively-Produced Elements Ever Found

In 2016 the oldest water in the world was found 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) deep at the bottom of a Canadian mine. Since the previous record had been set three years earlier at a higher level of the same mine, it seemed like there might be something special about that location. Now, however, the same team have found water at similar depth in the Moab Khotsong gold and uranium mine in South Africa and it's at least 1.2 billion years old. Like the Canadian water, it contains elements that allow life to survive without any access to energy from the Sun.
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

Human Trash Found on Mars

NASA's rover identifies trash on Mars which does not come from the previous landingsNASA. NASA's perseverance rover captured imagines earlier this week of trash that human actions have caused as it is not part of the ecosystem of the planet. Bits of plastic and aluminum and other materials used by NASA have been discovered by the rover on Mars.
Freethink

17 pictures that show how mind-bogglingly large the Universe is

Within this Universe, we’re merely a drop in the cosmic ocean. All that humanity has ever experienced is confined to a spheroid just 13,000 km across. Even other planets routinely occupy thousands of times the volume of Earth. Stars begin as small as the largest planets, but get much...
ASTRONOMY
ZDNet

Today, we'll glimpse the 'deepest' ever image from space

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission is set to release the first set of full-color images and spectroscopic data. The images are from the farthest places in the universe that humanity as peered into: as NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters last month, the Webb telescope was "nothing short of a real scientific feat."
ASTRONOMY
PC Gamer

Lab denies opening portals into parallel universes despite everyone thinking so

A lab in Tennesee that does research in neutron, nuclear and clean energy had to debunk the myth that they were somehow attempting to open portals to other dimensions. Though if I ever learned anything from popular science fiction, if a research lab says they aren't opening portals to parallel universes, my instinct tells me that they are totally opening portals to other dimensions. So you can imagine why folks would be skeptical.
SCIENCE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
139K+
Followers
17K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy