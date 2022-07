POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Potsdam Summer Festival is back in a big way after having been scaled back the last couple of years. “I think some of the challenges were having a lot of big plans and we were all excited and then our dreams were a little crushed, but we’re finally able to build them back up, so we’re feeling good over here,” said Potsdam Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kurstin Stowell.

