Indianapolis, IN

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on east side

By Jazlyn Gomez
WRTV
 5 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died and another is injured after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Indy's east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1900 block of Wallace Avenue around 5 p.m. This is near East 20th Street and Emerson Avenue.

IMPD Officer William Young says both victims were found outside of a home. One victim died at the scene while the other was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The deceased victim was identified as Vincent Clifton Jr., 38, the Marion County Coroner's Office said Thursday,

Young believes there was some kind of a disturbance before the shooting.

IMPD is investigating this incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call 317-327-3475 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

No suspect has been arrested at this time.

