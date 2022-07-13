I've spent years testing kids gadgets, and these are the best on Prime Day

With my two young boys, I am never without something to do. But, of course, they seem to find plenty of moments to say they are bored — even with the 5 acres of country property to explore. I am constantly looking for ways to keep them learning, having fun, and safe with the devices I test. So, to help parents in a similar situation, I have found some of the best Prime Day deals on kid's tech that you can still take advantage of.

While there are a lot of great smartphones for kids , with some of the best being from smaller brands you haven't heard of , not all kids are ready for a phone. That's where a smartwatch designed specifically for kids comes in — and Amazon has some good deals on mine and my kids' favorites.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

The TickTalk 4 sits atop our list of best smartwatches for kids for various reasons. Even after the r eview , my oldest son has continued to go back to it. The dual-camera setup makes it easy to use the video calling feature and to take pictures of his adventures. He also loves the free iHeart Radio Family streaming. But I like the companion app's parental controls, safety features, and options for messaging and voice calls.

See all the Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

TickTalk 4 | $199.99 $159.99

This watch offers GPS location tracking, video calling, messaging, free kids music streaming, and so much more all in a super durable case. View Deal

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

If your child isn't ready for a smartwatch with as many features, check out the Spacetalk Adventurer for an option with a more mature look but not quite as many features. Don't get me wrong, during the review with my younger son — we found a lot of things to like about this watch. It has amazing build quality, a great-looking display, and a great companion app tying it all together.

Spacetalk Adventurer | $229.99 $189.99

A great looking smartwatch for kids with fun features along with solid parental controls so parents can have peace of mind. View Deal

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

Of course, it's hard to go wrong with any of the excellent Amazon kids devices . Almost all of these devices are on sale right now, with $80 off the super capable Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro and the Fire 7 Kids Pro all the way down to $50! Don't forget the fun and cute Amazon Echo Dot Kids for only $25 or the Echo Show 5 Kids for $40 .

All of these products take advantage of the fantastic Amazon Kids+ software to ensure your child is accessing age-appropriate content, and you get a full suite of parental controls.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro | $199.99 $119.99

Powerful enough for grown-ups but thanks to Amazon Kids+ it is the perfect tablet for the kid that needs from their device than to simply watch movies. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot Kids | $59.99 $24.99

This adorable smart speaker takes the power of Alexa and makes it kid-friendly. With Amazon Kids+ in tow, it'll offer age-appropriate responses, play fun games, and keep kids entertained for hours. View Deal

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

Does your kid already have a tablet, phone, or smartwatch, and you want to get some kind of accessory to go with them? I suggest taking a look at some of the best kids headphones . Aside from having fun colors and patterns and offering a size designed for smaller heads, they also have volume-limiting technology to keep little ears safe.

My kids love the ONANOFF Buddyphones, and Amazon has the latest versions on sale. When my kids and I reviewed these headphones, we were surprised not only by the features each option offered but also by the comfort and sound quality. The Cosmos+ were so comfy I almost kept them for myself.

ONANOFF Buddyphones Cosmos | $99.99 $69.99

These super comfortable headphones offer excellent sound quality, ANC, wired and wireless connectivity, adjustable max volume settings, and more, in five color choices. View Deal

Still a tech product, but just barely, is this Orsen LCD drawing tablet for a mind-blowing $9.50 . My kids love these tablets. It's great because they can draw, write, play games like tic-tac-toe, and more on them without any internet. When they are ready to clear the screen, all they have to do is press the button, and it's gone. Pro-tip for parents, there is a lock switch on the back to disable the button to save tears after an accidental press in the middle of their masterpiece.

Orsen color kids drawing tablet | $18.99 $9.50

This drawing tablet is perfect for letting kid's imagination run wild with creativity. All with out making a mess or using up paper. View Deal

While kids can both be very easy to get a gift for and extremely difficult at the same time, perhaps the hardest part is saving money on those gifts. My kids have loved using all of these things, and I hope your child will too. Don't forget to check out our Prime Day live blog so you can save some money and get yourself something too.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.