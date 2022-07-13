ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't miss out on these Prime Day backpacks for back to school

By Samuel Contreras
 2 days ago

Backpacks can be pricey, and with so many other back-to-school expenses, it makes sense to save as much as possible with some discounts. Prime Day backpack deals come in a wide variety whether you just need something slim and durable for a Chromebook or tablet, or need something with the capacity for a stack of books and your running shoes.

If you’ve got kids, you can also choose a color or theme so they can get excited about school, and more importantly, remember to take their backpack with them.

Find the right backpack for yourself or your student

MATEIN Travel Laptop Backpack: $55 $40 at Amazon
This MATEIN backpack is a great fit for someone with a lot of tech in their life. It has a USB charger passthrough cable, pockets for a laptop and a tablet, and folds flat for easy TSA inspection. It also has plenty of room for books and notepads in the main compartment. View Deal

XQXA Travel Laptop Backpack: $26.90 $21.59 at Amazon
With a USB cable for a portable charger and a headphone cable passthrough, this backpack is a good companion whether you're in class or waiting for the bus. There's a separate laptop compartment and a larger main compartment with enough room for books and notepads. There's a larger version on sale as well. View Deal

Tzowla Travel Laptop Backpack: $32 $25.44 at Amazon
This backpack is designed to be durable and to protect its contents with a harder ridge around the edge to protect up to a 16-inch laptop. It looks good in dark gray but you can also get it in blue, light gray, and purple to match your personality. View Deal

VASCHY Lightweight School Backpack: $39 $20.79 at Amazon
This classic backpack design keeps it simple with a large compartment for books and your laptop. The back is padded for comfort and there's a smaller pocket on the front. This bag is available in an incredible 21 colors and patterns, so you can probably find one you like. View Deal

Muzee Business Backpack: $65 $48.74 at Amazon
This slim backpack is a good fit for those that have left large books behind. There's enough room for a laptop and tablet as well as a phone charger with a built-in passthrough cable. You can also carry this on one shoulder on its side. View Deal

SwissGear 1900 17-inch laptop backpack: $90 $78 at Amazon
This SwissGear design is a classic with plenty of storage, a tablet pocket, a phone pocket, and a large main compartment. The back is padded on the sides to allow for airflow to keep the wearer cool. There are also 10 total color options to check out. View Deal

Putting together your shopping list for Prime Day? Take a look at our guides to the best Prime Day phone deals and best Prime Day smartwatch deals so you're totally prepped for the big day.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

