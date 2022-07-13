We love these 5 last-minute PS5 accessory Prime Day deals

So, you haven't finished your Prime Day shopping? That's fine! If you love playing games on your PS5, there's still a few last-minute deals that we absolutely love for making our lives easier, and you will too.

Right now you can still save 20% off a PowerA USB-C cable for your PS5. Or if you need to grab an extra DualSense controller, you can get $15 off the newer models that come in different colors like blue or purple, but only if you act fast. There's also a discounted headset that won't smash your bank account, and a charging station that'll make keeping your controllers fully charged an absolute breeze.

PowerA USB-C Cable for PlayStation 5: $13 $10.39 at Amazon

You'll need a charging cable at some point when you're playing games, if not for keeping your controllers fully charged then definitely for when updates come through. If you have to invest in a cable or two, why not save some money in the process? View Deal

PlayStation DualSense Charging Station: $30 $20 at Amazon

Want to make keeping your controllers charged even less of a hassle? Then you'll want to grab a charging station. It's simple, efficient, takes up very little space, and makes being sure you're picking up a fully charged controller a trifle. At $10 off, it's well worth grabbing. View Deal

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: $80 $38 at Amazon

A good headset shouldn't cost a fortune. If you're like me and you want good audio quality but don't mind using a headset that's wired into your controller, the Razer Kraken is a must buy. You won't break your wallet, but you will have a great time listening to all the sounds of your games. View Deal

PlayStation 5 DualSense: $75 $60 at Amazon

Having an extra DualSense is perfect for when one controller is charging and you want to keep playing. There's a variety of colors to pick from now, and I'm personally fond of the purple model. But if you want red, black, or blue, you can still save money by buying one right now. View Deal

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart: $70 $40 at Amazon

Alright, while this isn't technically an accessory, it's a deal that's simply too good to pass up. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is a great PS5 exclusive, and we've never seen it at this low price before. Act fast and grab it before the sale is up. View Deal

Savings add up, and with the money you're not spending by taking advantage of these deals before they end, you'll be able to grab a new game, that DLC pack you've been thinking about, or even a PlayStation Plus subscription.

If you grab all of these, then you're set to have plenty of fun next time you're booting up your PS5. If you're still looking for more after that, we've been keeping track of all the best PS5 Prime Day deals , including sales on games and other accessories.

