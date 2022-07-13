ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier, TN

Roads, trails, picnic areas closed at Great Smoky Mountains National Park

By Octavia Johnson
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03JcRg_0gefePo900

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has announced that they’ve temporarily closed roads, trails and facilities in the Greenbrier area due to flood damage. The area is closed to everyone until further notice.

The National Park received heavy rainfall on Tuesday that caused flooding within the area. One of the damages included the Historic Emerts Cove Covered Bridge on the Greenbrier Campground.

Preliminary damage assessments include road washouts along the Porters Creek Road, culvert damage and washed out footlogs on Ramsey Cascades Trail.

The temporary closure includes Greenbrier Picnic Area, Greenbrier Picnic Pavilion, Ramsey Cascades Trail, Porters Creek Trail, and Backcountry Campsites 31, 32 and 33.

Old Settlers, Brushy Mountain and Grapeyard Ridge Trails will continue to be open, but hikers cannot access these trails from the Greenbrier area.

Hikers will need to plan their routes and prepare in case they need to turn around when encountering high-water river crossings or damaged trail conditions along these routes.

The Porters Gap area received an estimated 8.72 inches of rain around 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Doppler radar.

The area also received five inches of rain last week, resulting in saturated soils before the storm cell produced flash floods conditions along the Middle Prong of the Little Pigeon River, according to the news release.

“We remind everyone to be mindful of weather forecasts and to be prepared with an emergency plan before heading out into the backcountry as these popup storms can cause the rivers to rise rapidly,” Deputy Superintendent Alan Sumeriski said. “Just last Friday, emergency responders from the park and Gatlinburg Fire and Rescue successfully rescued a 13-year-old boy from rising flood waters in the Chimneys Picnic Area. Please exercise caution when recreating near or attempting to cross rivers in the park.”

The Great Smoky Mountain National Park will provide more information about a repair schedule after assessments are completed.

For any information about water safety, visit the National Park Service’s Water Safety page. For more information about the temporary closures across the park, visit the National Park Service’s Temp Road Close page.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Some roads reopen in Great Smoky Mountains National Park after flooding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There is now limited access to the Greenbrier area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park following closures related to Tuesday’s flooding. The first half mile of the Greenbrier entrance road is open to motorists, allowing access to a couple of parking areas. In addition, pedestrians and cyclists are allowed to use the roadway up until the intersection with Ramsey Prong Road. They are not allowed beyond this point due to unsafe road conditions.
GREENBRIER, TN
WATE

Ramsey Cascades Trail progress washed away by flash flood

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The improvements made to Ramsey Cascades Trail in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park have been washed away by Tuesday’s flash flood. The trail was planned to be closed Monday through Thursdays this season as part of a two-year renovation project to improve the trail, which started earlier this year.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenbrier, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic Areas#National Park Service#Weather Forecasts#Greenbrier Picnic Area
Wilson County Source

Two Tennessee Spots Make the List for Ten Favorite RV Camp Grounds

Travelawaits just released its list of “10 Favorite RV Camping Grounds After a Year of Full-time RVing.”. The first Tennessee spot on the list was Clarksville RV Resort. They stated,”Straddling the Kentucky-Tennessee border, right off Highway 24, you’ll find this cute resort with a vintage trailer at the front, offering great photo ops. The Clarksville RV Resort is well maintained and has an excellent children’s play area, a pool, and a great little convenience store.”
MANCHESTER, TN
matadornetwork.com

7 Tennessee Vacation Ideas Your Kids Will Love

Has captured the imaginations of so many songwriters and musicians. The state teems with natural beauty, history, and culture, not to mention mouthwatering cuisine. And the best way to experience all Tennessee has to offer is with the people you love. From outdoor adventures to kid-reviewed attractions, Tennessee has plenty...
TENNESSEE STATE
WIBX 950

New York State Bans This At All State Parks, Beaches, And Playgrounds

Across New York State, this activity is now banned at all state parks, beaches and playgrounds. New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill on July 15th 2022 that prohibits smoking cannabis and tobacco in all state-owned beaches, boardwalks, marinas, playgrounds, recreation centers, and group camps. Here's what she had to say when she signed this bill into law:
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
wvlt.tv

Thousands without power after storms move through East Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As storms moved through East Tennessee Tuesday afternoon, thousands of power outages were reported. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for several counties across the region. As of 8 a.m., the Knoxville Utilities Board website stated that only 182 people, or 0.1% of customers, were without...
KNOXVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

American Queen Docked In Dover Today

Dover, Tenn.–The American Queen Steamboat is docked today in Dover while the 402 passengers tour the Stewart County area. A Stewart County Chamber of Commerce official told RadioNWTN that the steamboat is on the way from Nashville to New Orleans and is docked on the Cumberland River at the boat ramp behind the Stewart County Courthouse.
DOVER, TN
TheDailyBeast

Forty People Unaccounted for After Flooding Batters Virginia

More than 40 people remain unaccounted for after flooding ravaged Buchanan County, Virginia, authorities said in a news conference on Wednesday. WCYB reported that flooding has affected more than 100 houses, and that there are multiple power outages and boil water notices in effect. While there are no confirmed fatalities, various search and rescue teams are working in the area. The floodwaters have compromised bridge access in some parts of the county, and other areas are experiencing mudslides.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WATE

Florida couple loses engagement ring in Gatlinburg flood

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — After hundreds of people were evacuated from the Greenbrier Campground Tuesday night, many campers lost their belongings, and even vehicles were destroyed. Mallory Bole and her husband were among the visitors that had to evacuate, but unlike some of the others, an item they lost had a price tag of sentimental […]
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Lowest-earning counties in Tennessee

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

TWRA explains mollusk “die-off” seen at Old Hickory Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Video from concerned fishermen shows thousands of dead clams floating in Old Hickory Lake this week. The video spurred the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) to open an investigation at the lake and are categorizing these mystery floaters as Asian clams, obviously not native to Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy