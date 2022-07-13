Extension Today: Ohio 4-H

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Columbus is the most supernatural city in Ohio. It clocked in at 264 total sightings,...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More Central Ohio homebuyers backed out of contracts over the past last month, following a nationwide increase in mortgage rates. Industry experts say it’s not clear if rising rates are solely to blame. Sue Van Woerkom, president of Columbus Realtors, said she has seen more houses go back onto the market […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Indiana Attorney General’s investigation into a doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Columbus may prove to be fruitless, hospital records indicate. After Dr. Caitlin Bernard told the Indianapolis Star she provided abortion services to the out-of-state 10-year-old girl, the story made national news and garnered […]
August in Ohio is sizzling with fun events. From Farmer’s Markets to fun festivals to the much anticipated Ohio State Fair, you’ll find plenty of events to help you make incredible memories before the kids head back to school. Ongoing Events Throughout the Month of August. The Sandusky...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – State regulators called AEP Ohio officials to the table Wednesday to review the company’s decision to cut power for thousands of central Ohio homes during a June heat wave. Officials from AEP Ohio, the main energy supply company in central Ohio, appeared before the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to explain […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — With a flurry of three openings in three weeks, Condado Tacos has grown to 35 locations in seven states. The Columbus-based chain recently opened three new Ohio restaurants, in Boardman, Anderson Township and Perrysburg. Another four openings are scheduled this year, including two new cities — Kalamazoo, Michigan, and […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Unemployment numbers are following an upward trend as Ohio reported more unemployment filings than any in the previous eight weeks. In a stats release Thursday, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said 14,724 people had filed their first jobless claim as of July 9, which was 2,243, or 17.9%, […]
Following a visit from Governor Mike DeWine, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) shared information about how residents, business owners, and visitors can find up-to-date information on the ongoing effort to combat the unprecedented aquatic vegetation growth that has impacted boating on Indian Lake. “ODNR is working hard to...
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — If Intel is going to expand its semi-conductor operation in Ohio the company is going to need help from Congress. Ohio Senators Sherrod Brown (D) and Rob Portman (R) are in favor of the CHIPS Act which would provide $52 billion to expand chip-making across the country.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 24,465 COVID-19 cases for the past week, marking a nearly 30% increase in the new case rate. Ohio's COVID-19 new case rate has now made a double-digit percentage jump -- the first in weeks -- and overtaken the previous new case count by over 5,000. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — In an effort to help families meet their children’s basic needs, Congress has expanded the child tax credit in Ohio. The program provides additional funding to low-income households with children under the age of 18. It offers families $3,600 per child for children up...
Columbus police heard gunfire and found a man shot Thursday morning. How Military service members can avoid online shopping …. Otterbein and Antioch Universities announce new collaboration. Otterbein University and Antioch University team …. Franklin County tops Ohio with 6,800 uninsured drivers. “Bottoms Up” providing diapers to families in Central...
Listings were provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties, for May 1-31, 2022. $2,176,000; 7574 Fenway Rd., New Albany; Ole & Jill Rosgaard from David & Holly Leigh May. $1,840,000; 4459 Green-Cook Rd., Westerville;...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Concealed and open carry guns will be permitted at the Ohio State Fair that begins in two weeks, but the spokesperson for the State Highway Patrol said Wednesday that there is a catch. Lt. Nathan Dennis said this is no different than in years past,...
A popular Ohio restaurant chain is closing one of its most popular locations this month after being in business for more than nine years. Melt Bar and Grilled, a popular restaurant chain in Ohio, recently announced that it is closing one of its locations in Columbus’s Short North district.
If you tuned into 105.9 and found yourself listening to ‘The Oasis’ instead of ‘Classic Country’, you might have questions about what happened to the radio station. This summer sees a change in programming for a popular Ohio radio network and it has come as a surprise to many tuning in for their favourite country records.
COLUMBUS — U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan is facing calls to “apologize…or resign” from Tamie Wilson, his opponent in the upcoming midterm election, who says that Jordan “tweeted trying to silence the rape” of a 10-year-old Ohio girl.” This criticism follows the arrest of a suspect in the case, which has drawn national attention in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Thursday that he instructed the 88 county boards of elections to implement new boundaries for the Ohio State Board of Education that Gov. Mike DeWine created in January -- which civil rights groups and teachers unions have criticized as gerrymandered.
