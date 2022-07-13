$40K grant helps purchase instruments for band students

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Greene County Schools is getting $40,000 through a grant to get more instruments for band students.

Band directors at Greene County Middle and Greene Central High said they’re now able to get the right amount of instruments they need for their classes.

“Last year COVID really hit us hard not in terms of numbers, but in terms of students couldn’t afford instruments. about 95% of my beginners couldn’t afford instruments and I didn’t have instruments to give them,” said Joanne McGowan, band director at Greene County Middle School.

“They really came through and helped us out specifically low brass, tubas and baritones — those are the more expensive ones the more we lack the most as well,” Greene Central High band director Andrew Howell said.

Both schools are getting around a dozen instruments for the upcoming school year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.