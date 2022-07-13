ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NC

$40K grant helps purchase instruments for band students

By Adrianna Hargrove, Brandon Tester
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3693Vw_0gefdQj500

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Greene County Schools is getting $40,000 through a grant to get more instruments for band students.

Band directors at Greene County Middle and Greene Central High said they’re now able to get the right amount of instruments they need for their classes.

“Last year COVID really hit us hard not in terms of numbers, but in terms of students couldn’t afford instruments. about 95% of my beginners couldn’t afford instruments and I didn’t have instruments to give them,” said Joanne McGowan, band director at Greene County Middle School.

“They really came through and helped us out specifically low brass, tubas and baritones — those are the more expensive ones the more we lack the most as well,” Greene Central High band director Andrew Howell said.

Both schools are getting around a dozen instruments for the upcoming school year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Local nonprofit celebrating 45th anniversary

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County nonprofit is celebrating 45 years of helping the community. PEERS (Parents, Education, Empathy, Rapport and Support) highlighted its history, as well as the services the organization provided to the area. The family development center offers assistance for the prevention of child abuse and neglect. “We want to get […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Craven Community College to host ribbon cutting for new Volt Center Kitchen

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A new addition to Craven Community College’s curriculum will be introduced in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. Craven Community College will host the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Volt Center’s new commercial kitchen and hospitality training facility on Tuesday at 9 a.m. The Volt Center is located at 205 First Street and serves as Craven CC’s primary workforce training center.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Food pantry aids community ‘weathering’ inflation

A criminal investigation is underway after the cause of a Greenville Dollar General catching fire Thursday night was ruled intentional. The national hotline for mental health emergencies is changing its number Saturday. WITN First Alert Forecast for 7-15-2022. Updated: 16 hours ago. WITN First Alert Forecast for 7-15-2022. UNC Institute...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Hedgepeth family provides update, thanks community for ‘overwhelming’ support

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The family of Carnie Hedgepeth expressed gratitude for the “overwhelming” support they’ve received from the community while he’s been recovering from serious injured he suffered in a June accident. Hedgepeth is Beaufort County’s emergency services director, and is also a pastor at Arthur Christian Church. “We are extremely grateful for the […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greene County, NC
Greene County, NC
Education
City
Snow Hill, NC
WNCT

New PCC internship benefits cybersecurity students, local businesses

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — A new internship is giving Pitt Community College cybersecurity students hands-on experience with helping local businesses secure financial and intellectual property assets from cyberthreats. According to Joseph Jeansonne, instructional coordinator of PCC’s IT: Cybersecurity program, the new CyberStart-sponsored initiative places interns in small- and medium-sized businesses...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Friends of the May Museum hosting Music in the Park

FARMVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Friends of the May Museum will be hosting its Music in the Park event on July 21. The event will start at 5 p.m. at the May Museum, located on Main Street in Farmville. There will be food trucks, beer and wine, local vendors and much more. The musical performance will […]
FARMVILLE, NC
WNCT

Four sites fail Swim Guide on Neuse, 2 on Tar-Pamlico

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Four sites on the Neuse River and two on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week. On the Lower Neuse, Slocum Creek in Havelock, Pierce Creek and Midyette Street in Oriental, and Rice Creek off the Bay River all failed. On the Tar-Pamlico, Dinah’s Landing at Goose Creek State Park and Pamlico Plantation, both just east of Washington, did not meet recreational water-quality standards.
WASHINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brass#Highschool#Greene County Schools#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Groundbreaking held for future Duplin Co. transportation building

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A groundbreaking ceremony held Friday morning in Duplin County means big things are coming soon for the community. State and Duplin County officials gathered at the site of the future transportation building as part of a vision that began in 2016. The new facility will house all of the county’s transportation staff under one roof.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Thompson throws shutout as Wayne County beats Pitt County, 3-0

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — In American Legion baseball action, Wayne County Post 11 stayed alive in the Area 1 East championship series with a 3-0 win over Pitt County Post 39 in Game 3 Friday. Wayne County’s Tyler Thompson threw a shutout and held Pitt County to two hits. Cameron Greenway and Grayson Myrick tallied […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Town of Winterville to celebrate 125th anniversary on Saturday

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Winterville will celebrate the Town’s 125th anniversary with a community day hosted by the Winterville Historical and Arts Soceity, Inc. and the Winterville Chamber of Commerce. Happening Saturday, July 16th from 4 to 7 pm at the Winterville Train Depot, the...
WINTERVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Free furniture available for those in need in Onslow Co.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two local organizations are giving back to those who have been affected by disasters. United Way of Onslow County and the Onslow Strong Disaster Recovery Alliance have received furniture donations. The organizations are looking to distribute that furniture to those in need. The available furniture includes pullout beds, lounge chairs and […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

NC Junior Team Tennis state championships runs Friday-Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some of the brightest tennis stars from all over North Carolina will be in Greenville for a weekend of United States Tennis Association play. Greenville is host to the 2022 USTA North Carolina Local Track Junior Team Tennis State Championships. The event runs Friday-Sunday and will be played at five locations in Greenville: Elm Street Park, Evans Park, Greenville Country Club, J.H. Rose High School and River Birch Tennis Center.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Area 1 East championship Game 3 postponed again

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Game 3 of the American Legion Area 1 East championship series between Pitt County Post 39 and Wayne County Post 11 has been postponed due to rain for the second straight night. The teams will try again on Friday. The time and location of Friday’s...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Living Local: Kinston and its history, culture

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The exploring in the Eastern North Carolina continues. As part of our month-long series, Living Local, we are heading to a different town or city in ENC every weekday in July. Wednesday, we were in Kinston. The CSS Neuse Museum is right in the heart of downtown Kinston. There is a lot […]
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Flash flooding causes standing water in areas of Pitt County

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A flash flood impacted several areas in Pitt County and left some stranded in their cars. Jordan Anders with Public Works said crews have been working Friday, cleaning out storm drains, and will likely be at work on Monday as well. “It seems like Greenville...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New Bern’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s happening this October

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – Craven County and surrounding areas will come together and join the fight to end Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s – New Bern on Oct. 22 at Union Point Park. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an Opening Ceremony at 10 a.m. and a Walk Start at 10:30 a.m.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

WNCT

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy