New Orthopaedic Institute opens in Knoxville

Sadly, I regret to inform the citizens of the City of Rockwood and the citizens of Roane County of the unexpected passing of Rockwood Police Department’s K-9, K-9 Odin, on July 5th, 2022. K-9 Odin and I became partners on June 1st, 2019, when I picked him up from Bullock’s K-9 Kennels in Greenville, North Carolina. K-9 Odin served the Rockwood Police Department and his community with courage, pride, and dedication. K-9 Odin assisted several Law Enforcement Agencies such as Harriman Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and especially the Officers of the Rockwood Police Department when called upon to detect illegal drugs, whether it was a traffic stop or searching a school.

ROCKWOOD, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO