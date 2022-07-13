ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

New Orthopaedic Institute opens in Knoxville

WATE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Tennessee Medical Center's new Orthopaedic Institute is...

www.wate.com

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

This Is The Best Hospital In Tennessee

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

The City of Powell

The city of Powell was established in 1786. Florida couple loses engagement ring in Gatlinburg …. State boards hears testimony over Union Co Sheriff’s …. Family business facers labor shortage and rising …. Driver trapped after car crash, Soaky Mountain water …. Suicide Hotline: 9-8-8 goes live July 16.
POWELL, TN
bbbtv12.com

Reverend Lee Albert Cate, 98

Reverend Lee Albert Cate peacefully passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, after turning 98 on Fathers Day, June 19th. It is so hard to describe the vastness of a 98-year lifetime! He gave so much for others, did so much for his community, mentored and counseled, repaired and rebuilt structures, led initiatives, loved his wife and family immensely, and ministered to everyone that crossed his path. He also baptized, married, and buried hundreds!
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Tennessee Health
WATE

Former radioactive reactors in Oak Ridge prepped for demolition

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are preparing former research reactor facilities for demolition announced Oak Ridge National Laboratory. The Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management is working with its clean-up contractor, UCOR, to change the landscape and environmental impact of the laboratory in the upcoming months. The demolition focuses on eliminating risks, clearing land for research, and enhancing access to a component of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park.
OAK RIDGE, TN
bbbtv12.com

K-9 Odin, Rockwood Police Department

Sadly, I regret to inform the citizens of the City of Rockwood and the citizens of Roane County of the unexpected passing of Rockwood Police Department’s K-9, K-9 Odin, on July 5th, 2022. K-9 Odin and I became partners on June 1st, 2019, when I picked him up from Bullock’s K-9 Kennels in Greenville, North Carolina. K-9 Odin served the Rockwood Police Department and his community with courage, pride, and dedication. K-9 Odin assisted several Law Enforcement Agencies such as Harriman Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and especially the Officers of the Rockwood Police Department when called upon to detect illegal drugs, whether it was a traffic stop or searching a school.
ROCKWOOD, TN
WATE

Adopt a pet for $25 in July at Young-Williams

Young Williams Animal Center is participating in a nationwide Bissell Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters event. Through the end of July, you can go and adopt adult animals from either of the Young Williams locations for $25 dollars. All you have to do is sign an adoption survey and bring in your valid driver's license to adopt.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Florida couple loses engagement ring in Gatlinburg flood

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — After hundreds of people were evacuated from the Greenbrier Campground Tuesday night, many campers lost their belongings, and even vehicles were destroyed. Mallory Bole and her husband were among the visitors that had to evacuate, but unlike some of the others, an item they lost had a price tag of sentimental […]
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Officials lift Sevierville, Sevier Co. boil water order

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials lifted the Sevierville and Sevier County boil water order Friday afternoon. The order had been in place since Thursday morning when officials discovered a possible contamination in the Sevierville Water System treatment plant. Customers affected by the order should flush their pipes clear of all...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Monroe County Schools bus service remains in limbo

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee schools transport about 700,000 students a day while school is in session. More than 8,600 bus routes are covered statewide but buses running on the first day of school in Monroe County remains in limbo. On paper, nothing is finalized for buses to be operational. Thursday, leaders at Monroe County […]
MONROE COUNTY, TN
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Middlesboro (KY)

Nicknamed “Crater City”, Middlesboro has a one-of-a-kind location, in the middle of a meteorite crater three miles in diameter. On the east side is the Cumberland Gap, a pass in the lower central Applachians and the gateway to the west in 1775 for trailblazer Daniel Boone and the legions of settlers who came after him.
MIDDLESBORO, KY
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after an auto-pedestrian collision on Clinton Highway in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)

1 person dead after an auto-pedestrian collision on Clinton Highway in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)Nationwide Report. On early Friday morning, one person died after being struck by a vehicle in Knoxville. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Clinton Highway at about 12:43 a.m. after getting reports of an auto-pedestrian crash [...]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Developer purchases entire block of Cumberland Avenue businesses

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Nick McBride, the Knox County register of deeds, said he wouldn't be surprised if a new development springs up between 19th and 20th Street on Cumberland Avenue soon. "Cumberland Avenue seems to be making a transformation," McBride said. "We've seen lots of developments where developers and...
KNOXVILLE, TN

