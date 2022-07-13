Nats Closer Tanner Rainey Likely Done For Season

The All-Star break begins next week, so we have a short window to make closer moves before the second-half. Over the past week, Mark Melancon picked up his first save since June 3rd, but he struggled twice over his last three outings (two runs and seven baserunners over three innings with four strikeouts). Melancon has 12 saves in 14 chances with weakness in his ERA (5.28) and WHIP (1.60). Kyle Nelson stumbled in two of his previous five outings, leading to a 4.91 ERA and no strikeouts over 3.2 innings.

