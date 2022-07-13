Dandridge Fire remembering the former chief's lasting impact

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The panel that oversees police in Tennessee heard testimony Friday about the Union County Sheriff’s response to a cheating scandal. In May 2021, a state investigation found Union County deputies used an answer key to cheat on some online training assessments. In addition, it alleged a training officer reset the test […]
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee. (WATE) — One man is dead following a shooting in North Knoxville according to the Knoxville Police Department. Around 8 p.m. on Friday, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the Harb’s Market on Burnside Street for a shooting. Inside the store, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that led to several men being detained in Parrottsville. On July 13, officers responded to an area on South Highway 340 for a shooting. According to a police report narrative, several people had been seen shooting at each other from a white Ford Ranger and a sedan.
KNOXIVLLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a vehicle on the Clinton Highway in northwest Knox County sometime before 1 a.m. Friday, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO patrol units responded to the crash scene at 12:43 a.m. along the...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman was charged with reckless homicide on Thursday after a man died several days after a shooting on July 7. Officers responded to a home in the 2600 block of Gaston Avenue around 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, July 7. Anthony Hickman, 34, was shot and transported to UT Medical Center where he died several days later after he was taken off life support.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman is facing charges after an assault against two other juveniles Wednesday night that was caught on a security camera. Investigators say she brought her daughter to the scene to fight another juvenile girl. An arrest report states authorities responded to an altercation...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro Fire – Knox County extinguished a fire in Halls early Thursday morning after Knox County Sheriff’s deputies smelled smoke while responding to a domestic incident. Firefighters responded to a mobile on Crippen Road near Ivy Stone way around 3:30 a.m. Thursday...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in an East Knoxville apartment Wednesday afternoon. Knoxville police officers responded to 163 S. Olive Street around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday where a woman was found dead inside an apartment in the Five Points neighborhood. An active investigation is ongoing into the […]
PARROTTSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that led to four suspects being detained in Parrottsville. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, the incident began on Rock Hill Road and ended on Highway 340 in Parrottsville. Four suspects were detained at gunpoint, according to […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville police officer was arrested and charged with driving under the influence early Thursday in Jefferson County, a police department spokesperson said. Officer Adam Parnell, 36, was arrested by the Jefferson City Police Department while off-duty in his personal vehicle following a traffic stop just after midnight Thursday. The Knoxville […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One driver has life threatening injuries after two vehicles crashed on Rutledge Pike near Shipetown Road, according to the Rural Metro Fire Department. The car crash involving two vehicles happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the TDOT SmartWay Map. One driver was trapped in...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia man was arrested in Pigeon Forge at 3 p.m. Thursday for multiple counts of child molestation. Dennis Dewayne Dockery, 67, was originally arrested in August of 2021 after police investigations found that he may have been molesting children since 2002. Dockery was charged...
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Homes in Sevierville and parts of Sevier County will no longer need to boil all drinking water after a flash flood interrupted water treatment operations and caused a water boil advisory to be issued. The drinking water warning went into effect Thursday for Sevierville Water...
