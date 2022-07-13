Dandridge Fire remembering the former chief's lasting impact

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman was charged with reckless homicide on Thursday after a man died several days after a shooting on July 7. Officers responded to a home in the 2600 block of Gaston Avenue around 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, July 7. Anthony Hickman, 34, was shot and transported to UT Medical Center where he died several days later after he was taken off life support.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO