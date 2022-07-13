ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NY AG appealing isolation and quarantine decision

By Jamie DeLine
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eipi1_0gefcVAv00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The New York Attorney General is appealing the recent court decision that deemed Isolation and Quarantine Procedures unconstitutional.

Uniting NYS and three Republican Lawmakers, including Assemblyman Chris Tague, filed a lawsuit against Governor Kathy Hochul, Dr. Mary Bassett, New York State Department of Health, and the Public Health and Health Planning Council.

They claimed the Isolation and Quarantine procedures known as Rule 2.13, were in violation of the New York State Constitution. Assemblyman Chris Tague said he believes this oversteps the separation of powers.

New York State Supreme Court denies new political party from intervening in ballot access window

“It’s unconstitutional in our eyes, and anything like that should go through the legislature,” stated Tague. “It should have an opportunity to be debated. To be able to have facts brought forth by health professionals, and leaders within our communities before we just decide to put something into law.”

According to Section 2.13 Isolation and Quarantine Procedures, to control the spread of highly contagious communicable disease, the Commissioner of Health may issue or direct the local health authority to issue isolation and/or quarantine orders consistent with due process of the law if the commissioner determines it’s appropriate.

The court ruled that 2.13 only gives “lip service” to due process because the isolation and quarantine would go into effect before the order could be challenged.

“As we suspected, the judge found it to be unconstitutional,” said Tague.

On Tuesday, Capitol Correspondent Jamie DeLine asked Governor Kathy Hochul about the court decision.

“We feel very confident that if we appeal this, we will be successful,” stated Hochul.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WETM 18 News

Process of selecting a Court of Appeals Judge

ALBANY,N.Y. (NEWS10)—The New York State Court of Appeals is the highest court in the state. On Monday, Chief Judge Janet DiFiore announced she is stepping down from the coveted position after serving for seven years. “The New York Court of Appeals is one of the great courts in American History,” stated Albany Law Professor, Vincent […]
ALBANY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is The Fattest County In New York State

A new study shows that most New Yorkers have gotten fatter over the past 10 years with most counties in the state reporting an increase in the amount of obesity reported in their residents. So what county is the fattest? According to the latest data released by New York State...
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

Funding for gun violence prevention

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Kathy Hochul was in New York City on Thursday to announce funding for gun violence prevention programs. “We have a gun violence epidemic here in the State of New York. Full stop,” said Governor Hochul. “That is a statement of fact.” In an effort alleviate this problem, $220 million was allocated […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
WETM 18 News

OCM releases regulations & application for dispensaries

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) -- Where does New York currently stand on selling adult-use cannabis? Well today, the Office of Cannabis Management released final regulations and the application for retail cannabis dispensaries. With the cannabis industry on the rise, what can we expect for the future of New York?
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Politics Courts#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Ny Ag#Republican
NewsChannel 36

New York State sued over assault weapons ban

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Firearms Policy Coalition is suing New York over the statewide assault weapons ban. The lawsuit was filed in United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. The defendants include NYS Attorney General Letitia James, and NYSP Superintendent Kevin Bruen. According to the...
POLITICS
WIBX 950

New York State Bans This At All State Parks, Beaches, And Playgrounds

Across New York State, this activity is now banned at all state parks, beaches and playgrounds. New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill on July 15th 2022 that prohibits smoking cannabis and tobacco in all state-owned beaches, boardwalks, marinas, playgrounds, recreation centers, and group camps. Here's what she had to say when she signed this bill into law:
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WETM 18 News

988: New statewide suicide, mental health hotline

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — New Yorkers in moments of crisis now have an additional resource: a three-digit suicide hotline, available by a call or text to 988. Residents of all 62 counties are covered, meaning that anyone with a New York Area code will be connected to one of New York’s 13 crisis centers through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
MENTAL HEALTH
marijuanamoment.net

New York Marijuana Regulators Approve Rules To Start Accepting Retailer Applications From People Harmed By Drug War

New York marijuana regulators on Thursday approved rules that will set the state up to begin accepting cannabis retail applications from people disproportionately impacted by the drug war. Those applications could open up as soon as next month, bringing the state one step closer to fulfilling its goal of launching sales this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

New York State Bans Smoking in Public Parks and Beaches

Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday signed legislation prohibiting smoking in all state-owned beaches, boardwalks, marinas, playgrounds, recreation centers, and group camps. Smoking in these designated areas will be punishable with a civil fine of $50. The bill exempts the Adirondacks and Catskills from the ban as well as parking lots, sidewalks adjoining parks, and areas not used for park purposes. Many municipalities and local governments already have restrictions or bans on smoking in public spaces. This additional penalty will enforce a statewide prohibition and includes a fine that will be collected by localities.
POLITICS
Daily News

Owner of Manhattan bar Sweet & Vicious to pay $500,000 for harassing workers: New York AG James

A Bowery area bar owner who often referred to female workers as “cows” and “b---hes” certainly wasn’t a treat to work for. Employees at Sweet & Vicious say they faced rampant sexual and racial-based harassment, had tips stolen by managers and were subject to inappropriate comments from owner Hakan Karamahmutoglu, according to an investigation led by Attorney General Letitia James’ office. “For ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy