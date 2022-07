A long stretch of 90 degree weather is coming and could last into August. Marshall County Public Health nurse Pat Thompson says avoid doing any kind of strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day. She also reminds everyone to stay properly hydrated, and that also applies to pets. Pat adds it’s a good idea to check up on your neighbors, to see they’re handling the heat well.

MARSHALL COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO