Severe Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 18:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Attala; Choctaw; Winston The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Choctaw County in central Mississippi Northeastern Attala County in central Mississippi Southwestern Winston County in east central Mississippi * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 647 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mcmillan, or 8 miles west of Louisville, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Choctaw, northeastern Attala and southwestern Winston Counties, including the following locations... Mccool. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ATTALA COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO