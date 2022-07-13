ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lydia Bright turns heads in a dramatic sunflower co-ord at the opening of Cirque du Soleil's latest show Corteo

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Lydia Bright turned heads as she hit the red carpet at the opening night of Cirque du Soleil's newest show Corteo at London's O2 on Wednesday.

The TOWIE star, 31, looked gorgeous in a dramatic sunflower co-ord that featured a cropped top and flowing skirt.

Lydia flashed her toned midriff in the ensemble as the warm natural tones accentuated her sun kissed skin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XHOgE_0gefcBld00
Bright by name bright by nature: Lydia Bright, 31, turned heads in a dramatic sunflower co-ord at the opening of Cirque du Soleil's latest show Corteo in London on Wednesday 

The top included a gorgeous Bardot neckline, ruched detailing as well as large draped sleeves.

The long flowing skirt featured a drop waist as well as a matching belt to complete the look.

Lydia sported a glamorous palette of make-up as her blonde tresses were styled in ringlets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ksGaO_0gefcBld00
Style: The long flowing skirt featured a drop waist as well as a matching belt to complete the look
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20YgSs_0gefcBld00
Beautiful: Lydia sported a glamorous palette of make-up as her blonde tresses were styled in ringlets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12GxKm_0gefcBld00
Sunshine: Lydia accessorised the look with a selection of gold jewellery as she wore her designer sunglasses on a chain around her neck

Lydia accessorised the look with a selection of gold jewellery as she wore her designer sunglasses on a chain around her neck.

The French Canadian acrobatic troop describe their latest show as a celebration and will feature their signature stunts.

The show's synopsis reads: 'The clown Mauro has passed, but his spirit is still with us. Instead of mourning, the funeral cortege celebrates the here and hereafter with laughter and exuberance'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kLA3P_0gefcBld00
Posing: Treated as a VIP Lydia enjoyed a tour of the show's impressive set 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KriIy_0gefcBld00
Pals: Also at the event was fellow TOWIE star Billie Faiers, 32, who wowed in a skin tight mocha dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VMg3v_0gefcBld00
All the family: Sam was joined by her husband Greg and their children Arthur and Nelly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NFman_0gefcBld00
Coupled up: Also there to enjoy the show was former Strictly professional AJ Pritchard, 27 (left)  and his girlfriend Abbie Quinnen, 25

Also at the event was fellow TOWIE star Billie Faiers, 32, who wowed in a skin tight mocha dress.

The blonde beauty, who is expecting her third child later this year, beamed for the cameras in the stylish ensemble.

Slipping her feet into alabaster sandals the star looked gorgeous with a perfectly contoured complexion and glossy nude lip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvgWc_0gefcBld00
Stylish: TOWIE's Chloe Meadows turned heads in a wool Chanel inspired corset and white jeans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NDtIc_0gefcBld00
Flowing: Television hosts Jenni Falconer, 46 (left) and Jane Moore, 60 (right) attended in flowy summer dresses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uIf41_0gefcBld00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Qa1l_0gefcBld00
 Strike a pose! Also there was Bake Off's Candice Brown, 37, who posed up a storm in a stylish pink gingham mini dress as headed inside to watch the show

Also at the opening night event was Bake Off's Candice Brown, 37, who posed up a storm in a stylish pink gingham mini dress as headed inside to watch the show.

The outfit featured an empire waist and ruffle detailing with it's short hem showing off the star's elegant pins.

Candice elevated her height with a pair of brown planform heels as she opted for a simple make-up look for the evening.

Accessioning with a signature gold necklace and statement rings the star let her blonde tresses cascade down one shoulder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MbeAl_0gefcBld00
Perfect: Candice elevated her height with a pair of brown planforms as she opted for a simple make-up look for the evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29h6ED_0gefcBld00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d25GG_0gefcBld00
Here we go again: Mamma Mia actor Jeremy Irvine, 32, cut a dapper figure in an all black ensemble with a plunging shirt revealing a hairy chest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTOhS_0gefcBld00
Pals: Arlene Phillips, 79, joined fellow television personality Julia Bradbury, 51, as they posed for the cameras
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCMRS_0gefcBld00

Mamma Mia actor Jeremy Irvine, 32, cut a dapper figure in an all black ensemble with a plunging shirt revealing a hairy chest.

Martin Lewis, 50, also made an appearance with his wife Lara Lewington as they cosied up to one another for the cameras.

The show runs until 17 July and returns in October for dates in Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ih2fP_0gefcBld00
Married couple: Martin Lewis, 50, also made an appearance with his wife Lara Lewington as they cosied up to one another for the cameras

#Corteo
