Woman sentenced to 18 months for negligent manslaughter in St. Mary's

A 24-year-old Harwood woman was sentenced on June 27 to 10 years with 8½ years suspended for the death of Sara Marie Tippett, 20, of Prince Frederick and injuries inflicted on two others in a car crash.

Lauryn Kate Donley was sentenced by Senior Judge Louis A. Becker III, on assignment at the St. Mary’s courthouse, as part of a plea agreement for negligent manslaughter and two counts of second-degree assault, all misdemeanors. She got 10 years for each assault and three years for negligent manslaughter. All will run concurrent.

The case stemmed from a three-vehicle crash on St. Andrew’s Church Road near Sandra Lane on March 5, 2021.

Although the manslaughter was for Tippett’s death, the two assaults were for injuries inflicted on Amber Weaver, who along with Tippett was riding in a car driven by Donley, and Ruben Gonzalez, whose vehicle was struck by the vehicle Tippett was driving, court records state.

A woman, Nadia Gonzalez, who was riding with Ruben Gonzalez, was also injured. The couple are from Puerto Rico, according to a previous Southern Maryland News report.

Tippett was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Southern Maryland News.

Donley was given credit for 251 days in jail and ordered to complete 250 hours of community service and abstain from alcohol and drugs.

Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis placed Donley on house arrest with no driving on Oct. 21 last year, according to a court document.

According to a court document, the court will consider home detention for Donley at some point in the future.

There were 17 charges total, including three homicide by vehicle counts and a felony negligent manslaughter count. The remaining charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Numerous people wrote letters to the court prior to sentencing.

Tippett’s mother, whose name was not included with her letter, said, “I have to endure pain when Hunter and Laura ask questions about their mommy.” Tippett had two small children. “This all happened because of alcohol and negligence,” the mother said.

Kayla Tippett, Sara Tippett’s sister, said she heard Weaver scream that she was not OK at the scene. Weaver was Sara Tippett’s best friend, Kayla said, adding, “My sister was killed on her son’s third birthday.”

“I felt overwhelming sadness, guilt and regret that I didn’t make her get in my car,” Kayla said.

Laura Terry, a friend of Donley’s, said that she has Ava, a 2-year-old daughter. Jocelyn Brown, Donley’s godmother, said she worked her way up to be manager of a Ledo’s Pizza. Mary Elizabeth Hauhn, the grandmother of Ava, said Donley was also in college.

In her letter, Donley said two people were seriously injured as a result of the crash and one life was lost.

She referred to her “distracted driving” and she took her eyes off the road for a few seconds. Donley said she didn’t see Emily Kutcha turning left.

According to a previous Southern Maryland News report, Donley swerved left to avoid Kutcha’s vehicle and struck one driven by Ruben Gonzalez.

Donley said she landed in someone’s driveway with her car upside down inches away from her feet. There were “two of us lying in the road with cars upside down and smashed,” Donley wrote.

She apologized to Tippett’s family, the Gonzalezes, Weaver and Kutcha.

