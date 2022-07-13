Suspect charged in stabbings

A prisoner has been sentenced to die after killing two guards during an escape from a prison transport bus in Georgia five years ago. A jury on Thursday agreed unanimously on a death sentence for Ricky Dubose, 29, for shooting Sgt Christopher Monica and Sgt Curtis Billue in June 2017.
Click here to read the full article. The man accused of murdering celebrated rapper Nipsey Hussle was physically assaulted in custody and unable to attend his trial on Tuesday due to medical treatment for his injuries, his lawyer confirms to Rolling Stone.
Eric Holder Jr., 32, was beaten up at some point after he left a Los Angeles courtroom around 4 p.m. Monday.
“[He] was attacked by two inmates and beaten. He was cut with a razor in the back of his head and received three staples. His face is swollen and his eye is swollen,” Holder’s public defender, Aaron Jansen, tells...
An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
DUNNELON, Fla. (TCD) -- Two men have been charged with a federal hate crime after allegedly attacking a Black man while shouting racial slurs. According to a news release from the Department of Justice, on Friday, June 17, a federal grand jury charged 55-year-old Roy Lashley and 52-year-old Robert Lashley for the crime, which took place in November 2021.
A man accused of attacking and spewing racist slurs at two Asian women in a Manhattan subway station has been indicted on hate crimes charges. Derrick Johnson was charged on Wednesday after the 8 May incident in which he reportedly walked up to the women and doused them in an unidentified liquid, prosecutors say. “You f***ing Chinese. I don’t know why you’re here in America,” the 40-year-old is said to have told one of the women before charging toward her, prompting her to fall, according to the New York Post. He then allegedly spat at the woman while she...
Olympian Kim Glass, who was randomly attacked in Los Angeles by a man with a metal bolt last week, spoke out about the incident on Tuesday evening after the suspect was charged, saying that she hopes he gets the full 11-year prison sentence he is facing. "The point is guys,...
A 58-year-old American man who now lives in the Netherlands was arrested for the strangulation murder of a woman 30 years ago after authorities allegedly linked him to the crime through new DNA technology. John Kevin Woodward was taken into custody last week at JFK International Airport after his flight...
A New York restaurant called the police after receiving an online food order with additional instructions asking for help and succeeded in saving a woman who was being held hostage.The Chipper Truck Cafe in Yonkers, north of Manhattan, is a restaurant open 24 hours a day and they received an online order on Sunday at around 5am that said “please call police,” owner Alice Bermejo told Inside Edition Digital. The plea was included in the “additional instructions” section of the order. “Please don’t make it obvious,” the message said. Ms Barmejo said that staff at the Irish eatery called...
NEW YORK — Treyvon Murphy, a 40-year-old homeless man, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a series of stabbings targeting homeless people in Manhattan, according to the New York City Police Department. Murphy was spotted by a passerby sitting at a bus stop on 125th Street in Harlem, near...
Police are looking for a trio of thieves that were seen conducting a bold daylight jewelry heist in Elmhurst, Queens, at a Zales Jewelry store at Queens Center mall. Two men and one woman, believed to be in their mid-20's, were seen walking into the store just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6.
A 28-year-old man who is accused of dismembering 24-year-old California woman Felicia Johnson googled “how to be a serial killer” and is now on the run after being briefly detained, said police.Authorities are on the lookout for Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, who is accused of having tampered with evidence after allegedly murdering Johnson.The California resident has been missing since April this year.Houston’s police department on Thursday shared graphic details of what they claimed was evidence that made them believe Johnson was murdered.Police said Mr Nwobodo googled “what does bleach do to blood”, “how to be a serial killer” and “how does one...
A suspect, who tried to rob three gas stations in a row overnight, is now dead after going after an armed witness. St. Charles police are not identifying the 26-year-old suspect, other than saying he was from St. Louis City.
Texas yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong, accused of fatally shooting romantic rival and pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in a love triangle murder, was returned to the U.S. on Saturday from Costa Rica and held on a $3.5 million bond, according to court records. Armstrong, 34, had fled to Costa Rica...
A girl who was killed 40 years ago in a New Jersey town has been identified, and a suspect has been identified and charged with murder, according to local authorities. Dawn Olanick, a 17-year-old from Long Island, New York, was identified as the body found in a cemetery in Blairstown Township, New Jersey, on July 15, 1982, according to the Warren County, New Jersey, prosecutor’s office. Olanick was given the nickname "Princess Doe" while her identity was unknown.
An Upper East Side man has been arrested on an attempted murder charge in the vicious stabbing of a Chase Bank security guard in Manhattan, police sources said.
Jorge Santiago, 34, was collared by the NYPD warrant squad on Einstein Loop in the Bronx at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the sources said.
Santiago was brought to the 19th Precinct, where he requested a lawyer when investigators began questioning him, the sources said.
Santiago allegedly had two knives at the time of his arrest, but it was not immediately known if the weapons were the same used in the Friday attack, the sources...
An inmate whose escape from an Alabama prison led to a multistate search has been charged with felony murder in connection to the death of the corrections officer accused of helping him, authorities announced Tuesday. The 11-day search for the pair began in April when Vicky White, a 56-year-old corrections...
A three-year-old boy has died after a “heartbreaking” collision with a tractor on a farm in Bury.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called shortly before 12.45pm after a vehicle carrying a seriously injured child flagged down an ambulance.Police were scrambled to the scene, but the boy died before he could be taken to hospital.A joint-investigation with colleagues from @H_S_E is underway & specialist officers are supporting the boy's family at this awful time.CI Ian Partington: “This is a heart-breaking incident & my thoughts go out to the boy's family who are utterly devastated by today's events." https://t.co/8JKePQ1OV4— Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice)...
