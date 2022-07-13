ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Suspect charged in stabbings

fox5ny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NYPD charged Trevon Murphy with murder, two counts of...

www.fox5ny.com

Rolling Stone

Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Beaten Up In Jail: Lawyer

Click here to read the full article. The man accused of murdering celebrated rapper Nipsey Hussle was physically assaulted in custody and unable to attend his trial on Tuesday due to medical treatment for his injuries, his lawyer confirms to Rolling Stone. Eric Holder Jr., 32, was beaten up at some point after he left a Los Angeles courtroom around 4 p.m. Monday. “[He] was attacked by two inmates and beaten. He was cut with a razor in the back of his head and received three staples. His face is swollen and his eye is swollen,” Holder’s public defender, Aaron Jansen, tells...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer

An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man charged with hate crime for dousing Asian women with liquid and hurling racist slurs

A man accused of attacking and spewing racist slurs at two Asian women in a Manhattan subway station has been indicted on hate crimes charges. Derrick Johnson was charged on Wednesday after the 8 May incident in which he reportedly walked up to the women and doused them in an unidentified liquid, prosecutors say. “You f***ing Chinese. I don’t know why you’re here in America,” the 40-year-old is said to have told one of the women before charging toward her, prompting her to fall, according to the New York Post. He then allegedly spat at the woman while she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Woman escapes kidnapping with secret Grubhub message

A New York restaurant called the police after receiving an online food order with additional instructions asking for help and succeeded in saving a woman who was being held hostage.The Chipper Truck Cafe in Yonkers, north of Manhattan, is a restaurant open 24 hours a day and they received an online order on Sunday at around 5am that said “please call police,” owner Alice Bermejo told Inside Edition Digital. The plea was included in the “additional instructions” section of the order. “Please don’t make it obvious,” the message said. Ms Barmejo said that staff at the Irish eatery called...
YONKERS, NY
Daily Mail

Trio steals more than $111,000 worth of jewelry from NYC store in brazen daylight robbery where two men removed panel of glass from display case as woman acted as their lookout

Police are looking for a trio of thieves that were seen conducting a bold daylight jewelry heist in Elmhurst, Queens, at a Zales Jewelry store at Queens Center mall. Two men and one woman, believed to be in their mid-20's, were seen walking into the store just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Missing suspect in woman’s murder googled ‘how to be a serial killer’

A 28-year-old man who is accused of dismembering 24-year-old California woman Felicia Johnson googled “how to be a serial killer” and is now on the run after being briefly detained, said police.Authorities are on the lookout for Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, who is accused of having tampered with evidence after allegedly murdering Johnson.The California resident has been missing since April this year.Houston’s police department on Thursday shared graphic details of what they claimed was evidence that made them believe Johnson was murdered.Police said Mr Nwobodo googled “what does bleach do to blood”, “how to be a serial killer” and “how does one...
HOUSTON, TX
WashingtonExaminer

Homicide victim 'Princess Doe' identified 40 years later, suspect charged

A girl who was killed 40 years ago in a New Jersey town has been identified, and a suspect has been identified and charged with murder, according to local authorities. Dawn Olanick, a 17-year-old from Long Island, New York, was identified as the body found in a cemetery in Blairstown Township, New Jersey, on July 15, 1982, according to the Warren County, New Jersey, prosecutor’s office. Olanick was given the nickname "Princess Doe" while her identity was unknown.
New York Post

Man busted in vicious NYC Chase Bank security guard stabbing, sources say

An Upper East Side man has been arrested on an attempted murder charge in the vicious stabbing of a Chase Bank security guard in Manhattan, police sources said. Jorge Santiago, 34, was collared by the NYPD warrant squad on Einstein Loop in the Bronx at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the sources said. Santiago was brought to the 19th Precinct, where he requested a lawyer when investigators began questioning him, the sources said. Santiago allegedly had two knives at the time of his arrest, but it was not immediately known if the weapons were the same used in the Friday attack, the sources...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Three-year-old boy dies after ‘heartbreaking’ tractor collision on Bury farm

A three-year-old boy has died after a “heartbreaking” collision with a tractor on a farm in Bury.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called shortly before 12.45pm after a vehicle carrying a seriously injured child flagged down an ambulance.Police were scrambled to the scene, but the boy died before he could be taken to hospital.A joint-investigation with colleagues from @H_S_E is underway & specialist officers are supporting the boy's family at this awful time.CI Ian Partington: “This is a heart-breaking incident & my thoughts go out to the boy's family who are utterly devastated by today's events." https://t.co/8JKePQ1OV4— Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice)...
ACCIDENTS

