Suspect charged in stabbings

A man accused of attacking and spewing racist slurs at two Asian women in a Manhattan subway station has been indicted on hate crimes charges. Derrick Johnson was charged on Wednesday after the 8 May incident in which he reportedly walked up to the women and doused them in an unidentified liquid, prosecutors say. “You f***ing Chinese. I don’t know why you’re here in America,” the 40-year-old is said to have told one of the women before charging toward her, prompting her to fall, according to the New York Post. He then allegedly spat at the woman while she...

