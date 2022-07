HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – While the nationwide labor shortage continues, it’s creating more opportunities for those with criminal records to find steady employment. One of the ways that Mississippi inmates can prepare themselves to re-enter the job market is through a joint county state work program. The program allows qualifying state inmates to be placed in county jails and work for local government agencies while they serve their sentences.

CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO