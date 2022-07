Luke Frazier is sporting a mustache these days. The Lake Catholic grad calls it his Maverick ‘stache, as in “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Frazier has his characters mixed up, but that’s fine. Maverick, played by Tom Cruise, is clean-shaven in the film. Miles Teller — who in the film plays the son of the famed character Goose from the iconic 1986 original “Top Gun” — goes by the name Rooster in the sequel and sports the mustache. Frazier bears a bit of a resemblance with Teller, and he’s seems fine with that, too.

LAKE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO