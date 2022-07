As I drive through different sections of Greensburg, and travel through other towns and cities, I see the same thing everywhere: “Hiring” signs. We have noticed that our popular Sunday morning breakfast restaurant has empty tables an a 45-minute wait time to get a table. Why? Because they can’t find help. Many of our favorite places shut down two or three days a week because they don’t have enough help. Stores cut back their daily hours for the same reason.

GREENSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO