COLUMBIA — Certain small businesses would no longer have to have dedicated parking spaces under a new rule approved by the Columbia Planning Commission on July 14. The amendment, which will go to City Council in September, eliminates the requirement for businesses under 7,500 square feet in areas designated mixed-use to provide off-street parking. It's a way of reducing costs for small-business owners while also making the city more walkable and attracting development, Mayor Daniel Rickenmann said.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO