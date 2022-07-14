ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil’ Wayne Recruits Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray, Babyface Ray & More For Lil’ Weezyana Fest

By Ryan Shepard
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lil’ Wayne is prepared to return to his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana this summer. In August, the Louisiana native will lead the return of Lil’ Weezyana Fest at Champion’s Square in New Orleans. The one-day celebration will feature a slate of rising stars like Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray and Babyface...

